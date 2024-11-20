Search

Russia Enters World War IV While the West Sleeps

Gen. Ben Hodges explains to Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart that the Russian-Iranian-North Korean-Chinese alliance is a threat to the West and one that we must wake up and defeat before it is too late.

By Jason Jay Smart
11m ago
After 1000 days of war, Russia has failed to conquer Ukraine. But across the globe, off the military battlefield, Russia is continuing to advance in its undeclared war against the West. 

Gen. Ben Hodges explains to Kyiv Post's Jason Smart that the Russian-Iranian-North Korean-Chinese alliance is a threat to the West and one that we must wake up and defeat before it is too late. 

General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017, says that Western policymakers need to open their eyes to a hard truth: Russia is only emboldened by the empty phrases we use to describe support for Ukraine, as we are unwilling to say that "we will do all that we can for Ukraine to win." Jason Jay Smart, in Ukraine, conducted this interview with General Ben Hodges, in the US, in November 2024. 

