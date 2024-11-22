Russia Hurls Intercontinental Missile at Ukraine: A Shocking Escalation

In a shocking escalation, Russia has reportedly launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine for the first time, striking the city of Dnipro and injuring civilians. Witnesses noted multiple objects descending after the launch from Russia’s Astrakhan region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, highlighting Russia’s disregard for human life. Analysts view this missile launch as a political move rather than a military threat.

