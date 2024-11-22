Search

Nuclear weapons Putin War in Ukraine

Russia Hurls Intercontinental Missile at Ukraine: A Shocking Escalation

Reports suggest Russia has launched an ICBM at Ukraine for the first time, hitting the city of Dnipro. Analysts view it as a political tactic.

By Kyiv Post
10h ago
In a shocking escalation, Russia has reportedly launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine for the first time, striking the city of Dnipro and injuring civilians. Witnesses noted multiple objects descending after the launch from Russia’s Astrakhan region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, highlighting Russia’s disregard for human life. Analysts view this missile launch as a political move rather than a military threat.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Join us as we explore the implications of this event and provide the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. Don’t forget to subscribe for ongoing coverage!

