Despite the constant danger, the majority of the population has chosen to stay. Kyiv Post traveled to this frontline bastion in northern Ukraine to witness life on its streets.

However, life in Sumy persists – restaurants, municipal transport, and even theaters, of which there are two, remain operational.

In Sumy, recent shelling of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure has claimed dozens of lives and caused significant destruction.

The attacks grew in intensity following Ukraine’s Aug. 6 offensive in Russia’s Kursk region – where Ukrainian troops captured the neighboring town of Sudzha.

Sumy , a Ukrainian city on the border with Russia – which the Russians tried and failed to capture in the spring – is now subject to continual guided aerial bomb, missile, and drone attacks.

A pile of broken bricks and destroyed cars mark the remains of a car service station hit by a missile just before our arrival. Tragically, lives were lost under the rubble, and the cars being repaired were reduced to scrap metal. Among them was a brand-new Ford Fusion, purchased only days before the airstrike.

This is just one of many Russian strikes on Sumy, a city that once had a population of 300,000. Located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Russian border, Sumy is among the cities feeling the bear the brunt of the conflict.

For rescuer Denys Kovalev, today is just another day on the job.

“We arrive, immediately set up headquarters, and assign tasks—some work on the rubble and rescuing people, others provide pre-medical care,” says Kovalev.

He and his team wear hard hats, bulletproof vests, and tourniquets because Russia frequently employs “double-tap strikes” – attacking a civilian target and then targeting the rescuers who respond.

“It can happen at any moment, but we can’t let it faze us,” Kovalev explains. “The most important thing for a rescuer is saving lives. I’m a lifeguard, so I can’t afford to be afraid. You go to the site, and you work for the result. Whether a second strike hits or not, you just keep working.”

Tragedy Amid the Rubble

Sometimes, there’s no one left alive to save. In Sumy’s private sector, the remains of two houses stand as grim testimony to the destruction. Among the rubble are toys that belonged to a 14-year-old girl who died in her sleep.

“This piece here is a fragment of the enemy Shahed drone that caused such devastation and killed three people,” says volunteer Oleksii Klyuyev. “It hit this house in the middle of the night. A 14-year-old girl, her mother, and her aunt were killed. Only the father survived.”

Klyuyev and his team assist in clearing the wreckage after rescuers finish their work. He points to drone fragments that claimed the lives of an entire family.

Volodymyr Huba, a neighbor whose house was also damaged that night, recalls trying to reach the victims before rescuers arrived. “Irina was a beautiful woman, a medic who helped everyone. Her daughter, Anna, would have turned 15 in two weeks. When they took Anatoly—the father—out, he just kept asking, ‘How’s my Anechka?’” Huba says.

Kovalev says working in emergency services amidst the Russian invasion takes an emotional toll. “It’s heartbreaking to see dead or injured children. But you have to stay composed. If you let emotions distract you, you risk making mistakes—and mistakes cost lives.”

Volunteers say Russia treats Sumy as a testing ground, striking with various weapons, including Shahed drones packed with shrapnel and cluster munitions.

One recent cluster missile attack left a courtyard in ruins.

“We all responded—every unit. It wasn’t just one building; neighboring courtyards were also hit. Many people were injured by debris, and we had to break down doors because they couldn’t be opened from the inside. Sadly, there were many fatalities,” recalls Kovalev.

“This missile exploded over houses, scattering cluster munitions. Twelve people were killed, and 2,000 windows were shattered,” adds Klyuyev.

Today, that same courtyard is unrecognizable. Windows are boarded up, and walls and doors are being repaired.

Residents, united and resourceful, work with volunteers to restore their homes. “We’ve made a lot of progress. Most of the major repairs are done,” says Sergii, a resident.

Life Goes On

Despite constant airstrikes, life in Sumy endures. Families stroll through the city center, and restaurants continue to operate. While air raid shelters are frequently used, residents remain defiant, refusing to leave their homes.

Sumy also boasts two theaters. One is the city’s own; the other belongs to a troupe from occupied Luhansk. After relocating to Severodonetsk, they moved again in 2022, finding refuge in Sumy.

“We are one of the few Luhansk groups preserving Ukrainian identity,” says Alexander Hryshkov, director of the Luhansk Music and Drama Theater. “Yes, we’re back on the front line but believe in our defenders.”

During air alerts—which occur as many as ten times a day—rehearsals are often interrupted. Performances are held in an underground shelter converted into a stage.

“Even during air raids, we perform to a full house. There are only 50 seats, but it’s enough,” says Hryshkov.

Still, Sumy’s residents remain steadfast, placing their faith in the Ukrainian army and international allies.

“The coolest job in the world is being a rescuer. God protects us. I’ve done a lot, but I want to do even more—for Ukraine and the world,” says Kovalev.

Huba, reflecting on Russia’s aggression, adds: “They came here to take our land and our people, but they’ll never succeed. They harm us, kill us, but we endure.”

Klyuyev shares this optimism: “Despite the destruction, we are united. We work, we help, and we attract support from charities and international organizations. Together, we will overcome the enemy.”