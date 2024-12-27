This isn’t the first time Russia has been accused of shooting down a civilian airliner – and it likely won’t be the last.

From allegations of gross negligence to obstructing investigations, the Kremlin has a long history of deflecting responsibility for incidents tied to global terrorism. Airline pilot and renowned war analyst Denys Davydov sheds light on these troubling patterns.

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Davydov – one of YouTube’s most trusted voices on Ukraine – breaks down the chilling mechanics of the Azerbaijani airliner crash. He shares expert insights into how the incident unfolded and examines the Kremlin’s likely next moves to evade accountability.

With his experience as both a pilot and a widely-followed YouTube analyst, Davydov connects the dots between the recent tragedy of the Azerbaijani airliner with Russia’s broader geopolitical strategies.

What lessons can history teach us about Moscow’s playbook when facing accusations of global terrorism?

Don’t miss this powerful interview, where aviation expertise meets sharp geopolitical analysis. Subscribe to Kyiv Post’s YouTube channel to learn more about the hidden truths of Russian aggression and its impact on the world stage.