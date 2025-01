Ukraine has launched a powerful new offensive in the Kursk region, aiming to disrupt Russian logistics and pressure Moscow’s operations. This strategic move builds on lessons from past incursions and marks a pivotal chapter in the ongoing conflict. In this video, we explain:

The significance of the Kursk region in the conflict

Key details of the latest offensive

How Ukrainian forces are leveraging advanced tactics

The challenges both sides face on the battlefield

What this offensive means for the future of the war