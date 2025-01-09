Search

Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained

History suggests that Putin’s regime is skating on thin ice, leading military analyst and Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post, Chuck Pfarrer said.

By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
Video Shows North Korean Troops Evicting Russians From Their Homes
Video Shows North Korean Troops Evicting Russians From Their Homes
Having suffered huge casualties in Kursk, particularly from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, Pyongyang’s finest appeared to have begun to hide in civilian houses at the expense of their occupants.
By Steve Brown
2d ago
Ukraine Investigates Alleged Mass Desertion of French-Trained 155th 'Anne of Kyiv' Brigade
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 3
From Creation to Combat: The Journey of a Ukrainian FPV Kamikaze Drone
By Stefan Korshak
Jan. 4

In January 2024, Ukraine launched a bold offensive into new parts of Kursk, Russia—directly defying Vladimir Putin’s hard deadline of expelling Ukrainian forces by October 2024. This audacious move not only caught the world’s attention but also echoes historic patterns where gutsy military maneuvers led to the collapse of powerful regimes. Could Putin’s Russia be next? 

History suggests that Putin’s regime is skating on thin ice. 

Chuck Pfarrer, a leading military analyst and Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post, provides expert insight into this critical moment in the war. With decades of experience advising U.S. national security agencies and deep expertise in counterterrorism and military strategy, Pfarrer connects the dots between history, strategy, and Russia’s precarious position. 

A former US Navy officer, Pfarrer has served as a military and counter-terrorism contractor, authored op-eds for The New York Times, and appeared as a counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, and more. His extensive analysis of gray zone operations and counter-WMD proliferation makes him one of the foremost voices on the conflict in Ukraine. 

