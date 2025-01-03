Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out

In this exclusive interview, James Gilmore, the former US Ambassador to the OSCE during the first administration of President-elect Donald Trump, shares his bold and unvarnished views on the war in Ukraine and Russia’s aggression.

A fierce supporter of Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty, Ambassador Gilmore provides an insider’s take on the OSCE’s efforts to monitor the conflict and the urgent need for a united international response.

As a Trump-era diplomat with firsthand experience negotiating with America’s European partners and Russian foe, Gilmore explains to Kyiv Post the geopolitical stakes of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the West.

Diving into why unwavering Western support for Ukraine is essential to global security and democracy, Ambassador Gilmore explains the broader consequences of Russia’s actions and what’s at stake if the international community fails to push back against Putin’s expansionist ambitions.