Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

US OSCE War in Ukraine

Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out

Ambassador Gilmore explains the broader consequences of Russia’s actions and what’s at stake if the international community fails to push back against Putin’s expansionist ambitions.

By Jason Jay Smart
13h ago
POPULAR
Ukraine Scores History’s First-Ever Shoot-Down of Aircraft by Sea Drone
Ukraine Scores History’s First-Ever Shoot-Down of Aircraft by Sea Drone
The war in Ukraine has just busted the existing mil-tech envelope – again. This time it’s high-speed robot boats armed with anti-aircraft missiles knocking down armed and manned aircraft.
By Stefan Korshak
Dec. 31, 2024
‘Shoot All the Locals’ – Russian Officer Orders Civilian Executions in Luhansk Region
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
Ukraine Uses Bird Nests to Nab Russian Saboteurs Planning Train Derailment
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 28, 2024

In this exclusive interview, James Gilmore, the former US Ambassador to the OSCE during the first administration of President-elect Donald Trump, shares his bold and unvarnished views on the war in Ukraine and Russia’s aggression.

A fierce supporter of Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty, Ambassador Gilmore provides an insider’s take on the OSCE’s efforts to monitor the conflict and the urgent need for a united international response.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As a Trump-era diplomat with firsthand experience negotiating with America’s European partners and Russian foe, Gilmore explains to Kyiv Post the geopolitical stakes of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the West. 

Diving into why unwavering Western support for Ukraine is essential to global security and democracy, Ambassador Gilmore explains the broader consequences of Russia’s actions and what’s at stake if the international community fails to push back against Putin’s expansionist ambitions.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour Russia
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 30, 2024
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation War in Ukraine
North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 26, 2024
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner? Putin
The Tragedy That Shook the Skies: Did Russia Really Shoot Down a Civilian Airliner?
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 27, 2024
Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire EXCLUSIVE Azov
Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire
By Sergii Kostezh
Dec. 30, 2024
Read Next
‘Ecological Disaster’: Oil Spill from Russian Shadow Fleet Tankers Hits Sevastopol Shores Russia
‘Ecological Disaster’: Oil Spill from Russian Shadow Fleet Tankers Hits Sevastopol Shores
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Christmas Caroling, Santa Claus, Banned in Russian-Occupied Parts of Ukraine Partisans Say Partisans
Christmas Caroling, Santa Claus, Banned in Russian-Occupied Parts of Ukraine Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Russia to Move Forces From Syria to Libya – HUR HUR
Russia to Move Forces From Syria to Libya – HUR
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
More Than 1,000 Abducted Ukrainian Children Returned in 2024 – Ombudsman War in Ukraine
More Than 1,000 Abducted Ukrainian Children Returned in 2024 – Ombudsman
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
« Previous Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour