Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones

Ukraine just intercepted a Russian fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone for the first time.

On Jan. 30, Ukraine’s 414th Strike UAV Battalion, known as “Madyar’s Birds,” detected and destroyed a Russian fiber-optic drone—a system once believed to be unstoppable.

Using mobile radar technology, Ukrainian forces are now able to identify, track, and intercept these drones before they reach their targets. In this video, Kyiv Post covers:

  • How Ukraine’s mobile radar detected and intercepted the drone
  • Why Russia’s fiber-optic FPV drones were considered invulnerable
  • What radar system Ukraine may have used
  • How this could change drone warfare on the front lines
