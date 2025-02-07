Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones

Ukraine just intercepted a Russian fiber-optic-controlled FPV drone for the first time.

On Jan. 30, Ukraine’s 414th Strike UAV Battalion, known as “Madyar’s Birds,” detected and destroyed a Russian fiber-optic drone—a system once believed to be unstoppable.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Using mobile radar technology, Ukrainian forces are now able to identify, track, and intercept these drones before they reach their targets. In this video, Kyiv Post covers: