Top News Trump Zelensky

Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks

Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo talks to TVP World

By Bohdan Nahaylo
1h ago
Recently, US President Donald Trump revealed that he spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, asserting that the Russian autocrat “wants to see people stop dying.”

Trump claimed that the war would not have occurred had he been in power and alluded to a possible deal with Ukraine based on rare-earth minerals and security assurances.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference.

What implications do these developments have for Ukraine and international politics?

