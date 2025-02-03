Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode

Russia is on the brink. With its economy in free fall and its military struggling on the battlefield, 72-year-old Vladimir Putin is running out of options. His allies are turning their backs, sanctions are tightening, and now even China and India are scaling back purchases of Russian oil, cutting off a critical lifeline.

At this point, Putin should be panicking—or is he being shielded from reality by his own advisers, setting the stage for a dramatic downfall?

In this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, Jake Broe—a leading analyst of Russia’s war against Ukraine and a former US Air Force Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer—breaks down the internal pressures that could push Russia toward a catastrophic defeat.