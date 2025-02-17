‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks

Ukraine is at a turning point in the war, and the next few weeks could determine the outcome of the conflict. Russian forces are under immense strain, with reports indicating that they have lost over 5,000 tanks and armored vehicles in the past year alone. The Kremlin is struggling to replace these losses, forcing its troops to rely more on infantry-led assaults. Despite these challenges, Moscow continues to push forward, hoping to outlast Ukraine and its Western allies.

The question now is whether the West will step up or hesitate at a crucial moment. Western support has been the backbone of Ukraine’s resistance, but uncertainty is growing. The United States has provided military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, but political shifts in Washington are raising concerns about whether that support will continue at the same level. Some U.S. leaders are pushing for negotiations with Russia, which could leave Ukraine in a vulnerable position.

Meanwhile, European nations have pledged new aid packages, but many leaders fear they are being sidelined in discussions about the future of the war. The latest defense meeting confirmed that Europe is committed to supporting Ukraine, but without strong backing from the US, maintaining the necessary level of military assistance will be a challenge.