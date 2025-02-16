Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s control weakens and paranoia spreads through his regime, the fight for truth has become increasingly urgent.

Jonathan Fink, a leading voice on propaganda and disinformation, has made it his mission to expose the realities of Russia’s war against Ukraine through his YouTube channel, Silicon Curtain.

Now, looking at what Moscow is saying – and not saying – Fink says there are clear signs that the Russian dictator may be losing control.

In this video, Fink explains what is happening now and what he expects to see next in an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post’s special correspondent, Dr. Jason Jay Smart.

