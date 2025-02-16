Search

Putin Russia Propaganda

Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why

As Vladimir Putin’s control weakens, paranoia is spreading through his regime in Russia and across the Kremlin’s arenas of influence – making the fight for truth increasingly urgent.

By Jason Jay Smart
12h ago
As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s control weakens and paranoia spreads through his regime, the fight for truth has become increasingly urgent.

Jonathan Fink, a leading voice on propaganda and disinformation, has made it his mission to expose the realities of Russia’s war against Ukraine through his YouTube channel, Silicon Curtain.

Now, looking at what Moscow is saying – and not saying – Fink says there are clear signs that the Russian dictator may be losing control.

In this video, Fink explains what is happening now and what he expects to see next in an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post’s special correspondent, Dr. Jason Jay Smart.

---------------

Read more Kyiv Post coverage of recent developments with Putin and Russia:

