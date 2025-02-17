Search

Kyiv Trump War in Ukraine

Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal

After a week of intense talks on both sides of the Atlantic, Kyiv Post talks to Ukrainians in the capital about their feelings on a potential US-brokered peace deal and what it means for Ukraine.

By Kyiv Post
5h ago
US President Donald Trump reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to discuss ending the war in Ukraine – without letting Kyiv know. 

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly learned about the start of the talks between the US and Russia on social media, leading to serious concerns among partners about how far Trump is willing to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine without Ukraine’s input.

The call was the first time leaders from the two countries have spoken since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but appears to have been just the start of a growing diplomatic relationship between the two countries. 

Later this week, high-level Trump and Putin officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to continue the negotiations. Kyiv has not been invited to these talks either.

How do Ukrainians feel about these rapid-fire developments towards a peace deal brokered by the US? 

In our latest video, Kyiv Post’s Corrie Nieto asks residents in the capital what they think.

 

