Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?

Russia is waging a secret war against the West – and they might be winning, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6 Chuck Pfarrer says.

As per Pfarrer, while some leaders believe Moscow can be reasoned with, the truth is far more dangerous – covert sabotage, cyberattacks, assassinations, political manipulation – Putin’s playbook is in full effect. Is the West even fighting back? Or are we letting Russia take control from the shadows? The global struggle for power is much closer to home than you might think, Pfarrer says.

Pfarrer provides a critical assessment of this turning point in the war during his conversation with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russia. Drawing on his extensive experience advising US national security agencies, Pfarrer offers a sharp analysis of Russia’s deteriorating position, highlighting key military and strategic developments.

A former US Navy officer, Pfarrer has served as a military and counterterrorism contractor, contributed op-eds to The New York Times, and provided expert analysis on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. With deep expertise in gray zone warfare and counter-WMD operations, he remains a leading authority on the Ukraine conflict.