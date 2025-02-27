Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Putin Russia

Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?

Pfarrer provides a critical assessment of an upcoming turning point in the war during his conversation with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russia.

By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
POPULAR
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
Alnur Mussayev, former head of Kazakhstan’s security service, who rose up the ranks of the Soviet KGB, claims Moscow groomed Trump under pseudonym “Krasnov” in 1987.
By Stash Luczkiw
Feb. 22
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
Feb. 21

Russia is waging a secret war against the West – and they might be winning, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6 Chuck Pfarrer says.

As per Pfarrer, while some leaders believe Moscow can be reasoned with, the truth is far more dangerous – covert sabotage, cyberattacks, assassinations, political manipulation – Putin’s playbook is in full effect. Is the West even fighting back? Or are we letting Russia take control from the shadows? The global struggle for power is much closer to home than you might think, Pfarrer says.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer provides a critical assessment of this turning point in the war during his conversation with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russia. Drawing on his extensive experience advising US national security agencies, Pfarrer offers a sharp analysis of Russia’s deteriorating position, highlighting key military and strategic developments.

A former US Navy officer, Pfarrer has served as a military and counterterrorism contractor, contributed op-eds to The New York Times, and provided expert analysis on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. With deep expertise in gray zone warfare and counter-WMD operations, he remains a leading authority on the Ukraine conflict.

POPULAR VIDEOS
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks War in Ukraine
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 17
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Staggering Losses in Ukraine – The Numbers Don’t Lie Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Staggering Losses in Ukraine – The Numbers Don’t Lie
By Chuck Pfarrer
Feb. 24
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive? Top News
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive?
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 20
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal Ukraine
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 17
Read Next
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting Ukraine
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts Europe
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts
By AFP
2h ago
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Ukraine
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Life Hack: Ukraine’s Mobile Repair Workshops in Action EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Life Hack: Ukraine’s Mobile Repair Workshops in Action
By Sergii Kostezh
5h ago
« Previous Life Hack: Ukraine’s Mobile Repair Workshops in Action