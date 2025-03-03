For three days and two nights, wounded and without food or water, he crawled through enemy-occupied territory, navigating only by the sound of gunfire. Surrounded on all sides, he evaded capture, endured relentless shelling, and grappled with hallucinations as his body gave out. His comrades had already begun funeral preparations. But against all odds, he made it back.

In this Kyiv Post interview, a HUR agent recounts the moment he realized he had crossed into enemy lines, the harrowing details of his escape, and the mental and physical battle it took to return.