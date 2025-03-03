Search

EXCLUSIVE HUR Russia Budanov

‘3 Days in Enemy Territory’ - HUR Officer’s Survival Story

Ukrainian intelligence soldier “Khokhol” survived three days in enemy territory, crawling through minefields to escape, return to his unit, and prove he was not dead.

By Kateryna Zakharchenko
15h ago
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
The US president trotted out bad figures about European and US assistance to Ukraine and rewrote the history of the Battle of Kyiv. JD Vance effectively denied Russian war crimes.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Ukraine Strikes Russia, Occupied Crimea in Joint Strike

By Kyiv Post

Feb. 26
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 26
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported

By Kyiv Post

17h ago
By Kyiv Post
17h ago

For three days and two nights, wounded and without food or water, he crawled through enemy-occupied territory, navigating only by the sound of gunfire. Surrounded on all sides, he evaded capture, endured relentless shelling, and grappled with hallucinations as his body gave out. His comrades had already begun funeral preparations. But against all odds, he made it back.

In this Kyiv Post interview, a HUR agent recounts the moment he realized he had crossed into enemy lines, the harrowing details of his escape, and the mental and physical battle it took to return.

