Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
Dismissed by JD Vance as a “propaganda tour,” Kyiv Post visited Bucha and Irpin, two sites that fell under Russian occupation
8h ago
Bucha and Irpin – two names that shook the world. But now, US Vice President JD Vance dismisses them as part of a “propaganda tour.”
Kyiv Post traveled to Bucha and Irpin to show what transpired there – the scars of war, the stories of survivors, and the destruction left behind after Russia’s brutal occupation.
This is not propaganda. This is reality. In this video, Kyiv Post uncovers: