Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda

Bucha and Irpin – two names that shook the world. But now, US Vice President JD Vance dismisses them as part of a “propaganda tour.”

Kyiv Post traveled to Bucha and Irpin to show what transpired there – the scars of war, the stories of survivors, and the destruction left behind after Russia’s brutal occupation.

This is not propaganda. This is reality. In this video, Kyiv Post uncovers: