War in Ukraine Trump Ukraine

Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda

Dismissed by JD Vance as a “propaganda tour,” Kyiv Post visited Bucha and Irpin, two sites that fell under Russian occupation

By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Bucha and Irpin – two names that shook the world. But now, US Vice President JD Vance dismisses them as part of a “propaganda tour.”

Kyiv Post traveled to Bucha and Irpin to show what transpired there – the scars of war, the stories of survivors, and the destruction left behind after Russia’s brutal occupation.

This is not propaganda. This is reality. In this video, Kyiv Post uncovers:

  • What really happened in March 2022
  • Eyewitness accounts from survivors and residents
  • The devastation of Irpin and its strategic role in the war
  • How Russian disinformation fuels denial of war crimes
  • Why global recognition of these crimes is critical
