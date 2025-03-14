Putin Unmasked: A Psychiatrist Profiles the Russian Dictator

Ken Dekleva, a psychiatrist with more than 25 years of experience, is challenging conventional perceptions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dekleva, long regarded as a trusted authority by national security and policy experts, spent five formative years at the US Embassy in Moscow. While there, he provided medical support to American diplomats and their families – and conducted an in-depth study of Putin’s psychological profile.

Drawing on extensive research, Dekleva has pieced together a psychological profile that delves into the core of Putin’s decision-making and strategic maneuvers.

His findings suggest that Putin’s authority is rooted not only in political savvy but also in a deeply personal, calculated approach to power.

This unique perspective comes at a time when global diplomatic dynamics are in a state of flux.

Dekleva’s analysis raises a series of probing questions:

-What negotiation tactics should the US and Ukraine adopt when engaging with Russia?

-How might President Zelensky craft an appeal that resonates with influential figures such as Donald Trump?

-And does Putin view Trump as a serious contender on the international stage?

All themes delved into during this exclusive Kyiv Post interview.

As international tensions simmer and the stakes grow higher, Dekleva may offer policymakers a rare and valuable context for understanding the personality driving Russia’s actions.