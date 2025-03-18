Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Trump Putin

Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia

Former Navy SEAL Team 6 Squadron Leader Chuck argues that Ukraine’s position is far stronger than some may think

By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
POPULAR
‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
Russian propagandists and pro-war bloggers have reacted negatively and with irritation to the results of the talks in Jeddah. Kyiv Post investigates why.
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13

Despite recent setbacks in Kursk, Ukraine’s chances for success remain strong, former Navy SEAL Team 6 Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer says, speaking with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart,

The setback in Kursk wasn’t the result of Russian superiority but rather Washington’s delayed intelligence support. Far from being a sign of weakness, Ukraine’s resilience continues to offer hope – and experts believe momentum can quickly shift if strategic measures are taken.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer says Ukraine’s position is far stronger than some may think. While Russia may feel it has gained the upper hand, Pfarrer argues that a decisive shift could come if the United States ramps up its military assistance. Enhanced support in the form of precision-guided missiles, modern air defense systems, and improved surveillance technology could empower Ukraine to repel Russian forces and reclaim its 1991 borders. With the right resources, victory is well within reach.

Some may suggest diplomatic talks as a solution, but past experience shows Russia’s agreements are often unreliable. Any deal that leaves Crimea under Moscow’s control would risk Ukraine’s future. Without full control over Crimea, Ukraine would remain vulnerable to economic pressure and military threats stemming from Russia’s control of key Black Sea routes.

But no matter what others say, Ukraine can win, Pfarrer says.

POPULAR VIDEOS
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 13
Putin Unmasked: A Psychiatrist Profiles the Russian Dictator Ukraine
Putin Unmasked: A Psychiatrist Profiles the Russian Dictator
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 14
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations Ukraine
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Washington Freezes Military Aid – A Disaster for Ukraine? Ukraine
Washington Freezes Military Aid – A Disaster for Ukraine?
By Chuck Pfarrer
Mar. 11
Read Next
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call BREAKING Putin
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call
By Alisa Orlova
1h ago
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept Education
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War War in Ukraine
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War
By AFP
2h ago
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention NATO
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention
By Steve Brown
2h ago
« Previous Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda