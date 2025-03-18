Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia

Despite recent setbacks in Kursk, Ukraine’s chances for success remain strong, former Navy SEAL Team 6 Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer says, speaking with his Kyiv Post colleague, Jason Smart,

The setback in Kursk wasn’t the result of Russian superiority but rather Washington’s delayed intelligence support. Far from being a sign of weakness, Ukraine’s resilience continues to offer hope – and experts believe momentum can quickly shift if strategic measures are taken.

Pfarrer says Ukraine’s position is far stronger than some may think. While Russia may feel it has gained the upper hand, Pfarrer argues that a decisive shift could come if the United States ramps up its military assistance. Enhanced support in the form of precision-guided missiles, modern air defense systems, and improved surveillance technology could empower Ukraine to repel Russian forces and reclaim its 1991 borders. With the right resources, victory is well within reach.

Some may suggest diplomatic talks as a solution, but past experience shows Russia’s agreements are often unreliable. Any deal that leaves Crimea under Moscow’s control would risk Ukraine’s future. Without full control over Crimea, Ukraine would remain vulnerable to economic pressure and military threats stemming from Russia’s control of key Black Sea routes.

But no matter what others say, Ukraine can win, Pfarrer says.