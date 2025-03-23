Vladimir Putin, indicted by the International Criminal Court as a war criminal, continues to defy straightforward analysis. While many call for intensified sanctions to compound Russia’s economic hardship, others question whether such measures truly intimidate the Russian leader.

Speaking with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, Fredo Arias-King argues that increased pressure may inadvertently fulfill Putin’s psychological need for punishment, aligning with a darker internal motivation rather than deterring his aggression.

Drawing from psychological insights and the extensive clinical research of his psychologist parents, Arias-King identifies Putin’s troubled childhood as central to his behavior.

He suggests the Russian president exhibits patterns consistent with internalized homophobia and masochism, driving him toward seemingly self-destructive actions. Arias-King’s perspective implies that comprehending Putin’s internal struggles is crucial for effectively interpreting—and perhaps predicting—his geopolitical moves.

Fredo Arias-King is a political transitions expert, author, and advisor specializing in democratization. In 1992, he founded Demokratizatsiya: The Journal Of Post-Soviet Democratization, a Washington-based academic publication.