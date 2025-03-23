Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Russia Putin Top News

Destruction: The Dark Secrets of Putin’s Psyche

Fredo Arias-King told Kyiv Post that increasing pressure on Putin could unintentionally satisfy his psychological need for punishment, feeding a deeper motivation instead of stopping his aggression.

By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
Ceasefire–shmeasefire. While Kremlin and White House officials tell Kyiv it cannot hold out against its giant northern neighbor, Ukraine has kicked drone bombardment of Russia into high gear.
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20

Vladimir Putin, indicted by the International Criminal Court as a war criminal, continues to defy straightforward analysis. While many call for intensified sanctions to compound Russia’s economic hardship, others question whether such measures truly intimidate the Russian leader.

Speaking with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, Fredo Arias-King argues that increased pressure may inadvertently fulfill Putin’s psychological need for punishment, aligning with a darker internal motivation rather than deterring his aggression.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Drawing from psychological insights and the extensive clinical research of his psychologist parents, Arias-King identifies Putin’s troubled childhood as central to his behavior.

He suggests the Russian president exhibits patterns consistent with internalized homophobia and masochism, driving him toward seemingly self-destructive actions. Arias-King’s perspective implies that comprehending Putin’s internal struggles is crucial for effectively interpreting—and perhaps predicting—his geopolitical moves.

Fredo Arias-King is a political transitions expert, author, and advisor specializing in democratization. In 1992, he founded Demokratizatsiya: The Journal Of Post-Soviet Democratization, a Washington-based academic publication.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Ukraine’s Shadow Army: The Kraken Commander Speaks EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Shadow Army: The Kraken Commander Speaks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago
The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 20
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia Europe
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 18
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Read Next
Kremlin Expects ‘Difficult” US-Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations’ in Saudi Arabia War in Ukraine
Kremlin Expects ‘Difficult” US-Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations’ in Saudi Arabia
By AFP
5h ago
‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless Putin
‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Trump Claims He’s the Only One Who Can Stop Putin as White House Seeks Easter Truce War in Ukraine
Trump Claims He’s the Only One Who Can Stop Putin as White House Seeks Easter Truce
By Julia Struck
6h ago
The Erosion of Justice – How US Policy Shifts Are Undermining Global Accountability Ukraine
OPINION: The Erosion of Justice – How US Policy Shifts Are Undermining Global Accountability
By Dr. Mohammad Zahoor
7h ago
« Previous Ukraine’s Shadow Army: The Kraken Commander Speaks