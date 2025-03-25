Search

HIMARS Russia Russian Armed Forces

HIMARS Strike Destroys 4 Russian Helicopters in Belgorod

This precision strike was not only a tactical success – it was a strategic signal that even aircraft behind the border are vulnerable.

By Kyiv Post
2h ago
On March 24, Ukrainian special operations forces, with support from military intelligence and artillery, struck deep into Russian territory – hitting the Ukrainka airfield in Belgorod.

Two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters were destroyed on the ground with US-supplied HIMARS.

This precision strike was not only a tactical success – it was a strategic signal that even aircraft behind the border are vulnerable. In this video, Kyiv Post examines:

  • How Ukraine carried out the operation
  • What the destroyed helicopters were used for
  • The role of HIMARS in deep-strike warfare
  • The financial and tactical impact on Russia
  • Why Belgorod is a critical region
