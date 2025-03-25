HIMARS Strike Destroys 4 Russian Helicopters in Belgorod

On March 24, Ukrainian special operations forces, with support from military intelligence and artillery, struck deep into Russian territory – hitting the Ukrainka airfield in Belgorod.

Two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters were destroyed on the ground with US-supplied HIMARS.

This precision strike was not only a tactical success – it was a strategic signal that even aircraft behind the border are vulnerable. In this video, Kyiv Post examines: