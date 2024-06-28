Today, the New York Times ran “I’m Hearing High Anxiety From Democrats Over Biden’s Debate Performance” and “Biden’s Truth Was Overshadowed by his Stumbles.”

Continuing the theme of pessimism, NBC noted that “‘Babbling and ‘hoarse’: Biden’s debate performance sends Democrats into a panic,” which was no better than Reuters’ “A ‘disaster’: Biden’s shaky start in debate with Trump rattles Democrats,” and in-line with The Hill’s “Biden debate performance is ‘nightmare’ for Democrats.”

On the topic of Ukraine, neither candidate said anything different from what they had previously, nor did either address how they would lay the groundwork for a Ukrainian victory.

Biden discussed Ukraine’s importance considering global politics and NATO – things that are abstract and won’t necessarily resonate for most voters.

Conversely, Trump spoke directly to the worldview of the average voter, arguing that Europeans should pay more of Ukraine’s costs; that Biden’s failure in Afghanistan led to the Ukraine invasion – something that he said was aggravated by Vladimir Putin “not respecting” Biden.

The result?

In focus groups, done by Frank Luntz, 10 out of 14 “undecided voters,” half of whom voted for Biden in 2020, said after the debates that they now lean towards Trump.

Presently, Trump is already leading in all seven “battleground states” and by more than five points in four out of seven of them.