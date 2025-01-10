US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to purchase Greenland and said he does not rule out military or economic coercion when prompted by reporters.

During a press conference at his Florida resort on Jan. 7, reporters asked whether Trump would assure that he would not use military or economic coercion to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland, to which Trump said, “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security,” according to Reuters.

In response to Trump’s comments, Denmark and Greenland both said the island is “not for sale.”

Greenland, a vast island between North America and Europe and between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, is an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty.

The island is also known for its rich oil, gas and mineral deposits buried beneath the snow that covers much of the island. The US also has an air force base and ballistic missile early-warning system in Greenland.

Some Danish officials think Trump is serious about acquiring/annexing Greenland this time, but whether Washington will acquire/annex territories from a NATO ally will be a different question altogether.

That said, acquiring Greenland could allow the US to capitalize on some of the military and global economic needs resulting from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Make America safe again

Greenland, geographically part of North America, is vital for US security since the shortest route between the northern mainland parts of both Europe and North America runs via the Arctic island.

The island has been hosting part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) early ballistic missile early-warning system since the Cold War against potential Russian missile launches, with US secret nuclear bases built during the Cold War—now abandoned—that only recently came to light.

The US also has its Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in northwestern Greenland, where a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark granted the US the right to build and maintain military bases.