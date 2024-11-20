US officials confirmed that Ukraine attacked targets inside Russia using ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, according to multiple anonymous sources speaking to American outlets. CNN reported that “Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-provided missiles that it used to strike across the border for the first time, according to two U.S. officials.” Similar reports appeared in NPR and The New York Times but no further details were provided. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The strikes come after months of negotiations with US President Joe Biden over the use of the weapons inside Russian territory. He greenlit their use on Sunday.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in an interview with the Brazilian news outlet O Globo that Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles could force Russia into entering peace talks. Advertisement President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm whether the strike on a weapons arsenal near Bryansk was carried out using an ATACMS missile. Still, he stated that Ukraine had long-range capabilities, and they would be used. American Aid Essential for Ukraine Ukraine “will lose” its war against Russia if the United States cuts military funding to Kyiv, Zelensky told Fox News on Tuesday. “If they cut, we will – I think we will lose,” Zelensky said in an interview with the US television network. “We will fight. We have our production, but it’s not enough to prevail. And I think it’s not enough to survive,” he continued. Other Topics of Interest Kremlin Says US ’Doing Everything’ to Prolong ’War’ in Ukraine Ukraine has fired long-range US-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russian territory for the first time since the White House authorised such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retribution in Moscow US President-elect Donald Trump is a vocal skeptic of the billions that the Biden administration has given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in 2022. Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly but has not provided details of how he would do so. This week his allies voiced vehement criticism of Biden’s decision to let Ukraine use US-supplied long-range missiles for attacks inside Russia, accusing him of a dangerous escalation. Advertisement Zelensky told Fox that “unity” between Ukraine and the United States was “most important.” Trump, he said, could influence Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, “because he is much stronger than Putin.” The Kremlin “could be willing to end this war, but it also depends on the United States of America much more. Putin is weaker than the United States of America,” he said. With Russia gaining ground and increasing talk of negotiations, Ukraine is wary of being disadvantaged when it comes to hashing out a peace settlement.