December 6 is Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Day. Because of Russia’s relentless aggression against Ukraine, this date has become more significant than ever.
The importance of the AFU in defending Ukraine’s freedom and territory in this deadly war cannot be overstated. The AFU is the savior and reliable protector of the country, inspiring pride and confidence, and the embodiment of its heroic spirit and fortitude.
On this day we salute the courage and tenacity of the AFU, its capable leadership, and its brave fighters and diverse personnel, and express our gratitude and admiration. We also thank all those at whatever level in the free world who support the AFU in their valiant fight.
We bow our heads in remembrance of all the many heroes of the AFU who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of a free Ukraine and democratic world and our thoughts go out to their families.
Glory to the AFU! Glory to the Horoes! Glory to Ukraine!
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
Den Ukrainske soldat slås for Ukraines favntag af Putins ondskab i Europas største krig siden 1945, hvad den russiske soldat slås for måske Putins løgnehistorier samt at overleve , hvor håbet iflg statistikker siger 325.000 døde russiske soldater taler sit tydelige sprog. Hvor længe kan det fortsætte ??? Bravo du Ukrainske soldat, med måske gode vestlige våben, men et menneske bag, håber det snart får en ende og 1992 grænsen bliver det gode resultat. Finn Vig Denmark.