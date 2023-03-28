For various reasons, denying that Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian nation appears to be popular lately. From the echelons of the crippled United Nations to the International Criminal Court and even the corridors of Ukraine’s Office of the President.

But just because proving the lesser international war crimes and crimes against humanity (both monstrous building blocks of genocide) is easier, is it right?

It seems comparable to filing a misdemeanor manslaughter charge against a psychopathic serial killer because it is easier and faster to do.

It is true that, unlike war crimes and crimes against humanity, proving genocide is more difficult. The 1948 Genocide Convention requires proof of the aggressor’s “intent” to commit genocide. Without “intent” only the monstrous building blocks of genocide remain.

Some genocide-naysayers may assert the virtual impossibility of ever securing formal Russian documents, or high-level witness accounts outlining the Kremlin’s genocidal intent. Fair enough.

But, what if Russia’s decades-long and ongoing information warfare (IW) could provide this much-needed proof of intent?

A few months ago, this topic and the need to develop a methodology of categorization to this end was addressed at an expert conference at the Academy of Ukraine’s Security Services. The need was echoed by representatives of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Important linkages exist between genocide and IW. If allowed to be overlooked, it may lead the Kremlin to getting away with genocide.

Today, the scene in Ukraine is horrific, particularly as it pertains to its little children. It has been concluded by a recent Yale study that all levels of Russia’s government are involved in the abduction, deportation, and destruction of Ukraine’s children. Hundreds have been killed, thousands maimed and disfigured, countless raped, many remain missing.

The perceptions and ideas that lead individuals to commit such heinous acts are not born overnight. Informational and psychological operations are phased, occur in stages, and require careful planning and assessment; active measures, and active agents.

Those individuals employed to psychologically condition a populace to want to eliminate a specified group are no less guilty than those who actually pull the trigger, rape, torture, maim or facilitate forced deportation. The spin doctors must stand trial too. The Nuremberg and recent Rwanda tribunals exemplify this.

Take the Nuremberg case of Mrs. Erna Patri. One day Patri, a German mother of two and a homemaker, proudly executed a group of little Jewish children. First, she offered them “safe haven” from the Nazis, then lured them into the woods, lined them up, and standing behind them, shot every single one of them in the back of their little heads - executing them all.

After the war, when asked how she could have engaged in such an incomprehensible act of cruelty against innocents, she replied: