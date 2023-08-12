1. Tell Others About Ukraine: The war has lasted for 17 months so far and Ukraine is not as central to global news as it was before. Tell others - your friends, colleagues, and neighbors - why supporting Ukraine is important to you, and how they can help. An easy means of doing this is to wear a Ukraine pin or shirt in public to trigger a conversation with others, or to share interesting and upbeat pro-Ukrainian content on social media so that all of your contacts see where you stand in this war against Russian imperialism and genocide.
2. Support Ukrainians in Your Community: Several million Ukrainians have been forced to flee the war. Though there are public organizations helping them, it is the human touch that gives quality. Often, local Ukrainian churches and social organizations host cook-outs, fundraisers, raffles, and other events where you can become involved and show the Ukrainian community how strongly you support them. It is important to show Ukrainian refugees they are not alone!
3. Buy Ukrainian-Made Products: Ukraine exports a number of products that you can find everywhere: Groceries, clothes, household and personal care products, medicine, sunflower oil, and other food products. If you struggle to find Ukrainian-made products, take a look at what Ukraine produces and ask your local stores if they would consider importing and selling those products. By doing this you can have an even bigger impact and perhaps lead others to buying Ukrainian-made products. Ukrainian horilka is better than Russian vodka anyways!
4. Boycott Russia: Buying goods made in Russia is tantamount to supporting the Russian Federation in its genocidal war against Ukraine as it indirectly gives more tax dollars to the Kremlin to buy armaments to attack Ukraine. One person not buying Russian vodka will not change the war, but a few dozen people writing to their local supermarket asking them to stop selling Russian-made products could cause hundreds or thousands of pallets of Russian products to not be imported to your country. We can all contribute to chipping away at the Russian war machine, and boycotting Russian-made products is an effective way to do this.
5. Contribute to Charities: There are many worthy charities helping Ukraine. Some are helping the Ukrainian military get new equipment, others are helping Ukrainian refugees, and yet others are providing psychological treatment to children affected by the war. If you select a well-established charity, you can sleep well knowing that people in Ukraine will live better thanks to your actions.
Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing
Comments (3)
It seems that donations and money transfers from France to associations in Ukraine are not working well at all. I don't know about other countries. . . But I don't understand why Ukraine doesn't negotiate a simple, fast solution for donations directly from Western bank accounts. Because if a single click was enough to donate when you consult your bank account, donations would be multiplied by 100 or 1000. At the moment it's too complex, and 99% of people give up or put it off until later.
Talk about it educate people on the historic back story about Russias century's old attempts to erase Ukrainian identity and culture. Talk about Stalin and his use of famine to kill Ukrainians . Talk about the Ukrainians riding themselves of their nukes after the Sovet unions collapse for security promises from the Americans and Brits. Talk about the first invasion. Talk about the people trapped in the stolen territory. Talk about if we don't support there cause even more bad things will happen. Talk until people shun you because they don't want to know. And finally give you can but research who you are giving your money to.
@Maple leaf, do the same thing with climate change because we are in deep trouble.
Hi Ben, we are fighting the attitude in the West eg USA, Aust, they dont want to know re things outside of their own little world. I've had the response from tertiary educated people when talking re the devastating Australuan bushfires in 2020 about donating and helping wildlife, "What can you do?". The psychologists tell them not to read the news &only worry about things in your control. Also because there are so many money scams going on, the public needs to be clearly told which bodies are ok to donate to. The number of corrupt Ukrainians that were in power does not help. We refuse to donate to the Red Cross after seeing what they did with tsunami funds where only 1 cent in the dollar got to victims. Also the Red Cross and UN botched up the treatment of Mariupol soldiers. Not happy about that. We are fully aware of how important Ukraine is for food, computer chips etc. No Ukraine, no new smartphone, no smart fridge, aircon , it will be too late when they finally realise Russia & China hold them at gunpoint, What will these poor fools do when they realise they are enslaved? We feel world is doomed, we will either go to a wider world war eventually, or die from drought &famine, or a nuke disaster caused by Russia. Everything on this earth is connected. 68% of our global warming is due to missiles & wars. Russia's war on Ukraine has made 2023 the hottest ever.Thank you Kyiv Post for your excellent reporting. Slava Ukraini. God Bless All of You.