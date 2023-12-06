It is worrying that Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, seems set on dealing Ukraine a double whammy at this month’s EU council meeting. He has warned that he will veto plans for the EU to give Ukraine a green light on EU accession, along with EUR50bn in funding for the period 2024-27.
Both would be critical blows to Ukraine’s ability to fund their continuing defence against Russian aggression and to ensure successful recovery and long term development - key to its and actually Europe’s defence against inevitable future Russian aggression.
The lack of EU accession perspective has been the number one break on Ukraine’s economic development over the past 30 years compared to the rest of Emerging Europe.
I always use the example that Polish, Russian and Ukrainian per capita GDP were comparable in the early 90s, at the outset of transition, at around $3,000 per capita. But by 2013, Poland and Russia’s had risen to $14k but Ukraine’s was still around $3k. Reason? Russia has the commodity price windfall.
Poland benefited from the EU accession trade/anchor for reform after the EU green lighted it’s accession with ten other prospective Eastern European members in 1994 at the Treaty of Copenhagen, for 2004. It had a blueprint for reform, ticked all the boxes, rolled out the reforms and transformed. Same story actually also for Hungary.
Ukraine, by contrast, was caught between two systems - neither commodity price beneficiary (it was an importer) and no EU accession anchor. It was in a twilight zone between East and West with no anchor and no real rule of law - exploited by its oligarchic class, rent seeking and enriching themselves at the expense of their populations.
I would also just point out that Orban now says Ukraine is in no position to be given that same EU accession perspective that Hungary was given in 1994 - so he is saying it is back from where Hungary was in 1994. No way! I was a transition economist back then - regularly visiting Hungary, Ukraine and the region - and no way is Ukraine less prepared than Hungary was back then. I would actually say it is now far advanced in so many aspects.
Now Orban knows all the above as Hungary was gifted the same track as Poland. He knows Ukraine needs that same EU accession development track. So why is he stalling on agreeing to give Ukraine that same EU accession development perspective? In whose real interest is he acting? But keeping Ukraine under-developed, economically weak means social problems and political instability going forward. Putin wins from that, so why would Hungary want that weak Ukraine on its border?
I cannot think it is just about the EUR30bn plus in stalled EU funding to Hungary. What is Orban’s real agenda here?
Surely it’s either he is in cahoots with Putin - sharing his illiberal outlook for Europe and the world which is very different to the current EU values set. Or it is about the money. Or he fears a strong and successful Ukraine on his own border for some other reason, given his own issues around the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.
On the latter just thinking thru what Ukraine’s defeat in the war waged by Russia, or failure to reconstruct post war means? I would say it risks social and political instability in Ukraine - mass out migration of tens of millions of Ukrainians. It makes me wonder here is Orban’s game plan exactly that - creating conditions for a failed state in Ukraine would then enable a Hungarian land grab with Putin of territory in Ukraine with Hungary taking land where ethnic Hungarians currently reside.
Any other explanations for Hungary doing the dirty on Ukraine, and trouncing the memory of 56’?
What am I missing?
I am so fed up with Hungury. They now crying that the EU is like the USSR occupation. Well, you tried to leave in 56 and the ruzzkis invaded. You CAN (and perhaps should) leave the EU. The EU would save money and problems losing Hungary. Perhaps Hungary could become a real Ruzzki state instead? And, while we speak of it. Get the h*ll out of NATO also. NATO is not stronger with Hungary. Orban, you know that you are with Putin. Take the leap.
The real question is why does the EU not do something??? It is actually wrong to put the blame completely on Orban, Orban is a nobody as compared to Macron and German chansellor. Either of them could just ask Orban to suck their N*ts and do as he is told or get out. Don;t tell me that the EU cannot kick Hungary out of the EU. That is a big fat pile of BS. So how about for once somebody ask the EU what is their agenda in all this. Are u so sure that the rest of the EU wants Ukraine, if so then why do they look down on Ukraine and spit on us whenever the opportunity arises.
I believe Orban has an agreement with Putin to carve up Ukriane, Putin offered this to Poland and Hungary at the beginning of the war.
I feel the EU needs to continue to put the membership benefits to Hungary on pause as it pursues anti EU behaviour (state media and judiciary control, failure to uphold EU policy putting undue strain on those nations that do). It also needs to sideline such putin thug regime sympathizers (Orban, Fico) from blocking any policy in line with EU principles and to the benefit of the majority. Clearly Putin winning this war is not to the EU's benefit. Ukraine is presently striving to implement the core principles / policies upon which the EU was founded. It is worth supporting. Orban seems intent on abolishing these...under his leadership Hungary is not deserving presently of EU support.
Also if Poland does not get its trucking blockades under control at least to the point they no longer threaten Ukrainian survival then Polands' EU benefits should also be reigned in. The EU will be stronger with Ukraine a member. In contrast, many of its current & future member states will be under threat if Putin is allowed to invade Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.
In the meantime Ukraine supporting EU citizens, you can vote with your euros. Stop buying products from (or traveling in) nations whose leadership does not support your values. The electorate in these states will eventually feel the economic strain deserved for the leadership choices made.
The problem with orban is that he is a left over communist thug like fico of slovakia who wants to restore the ussr and is all too happy to be putlin's puppet / red fifth column in NATO & EU. The fact that putlin has video footage of orban employed as a mule delivering bags of cash to a certain person does not help either.
#BagsOfCashorban
https://www.4freerussia.org/a-suitcase-full-of-cash-from-the-solntsevo-mafia-does-putin-have-a-compromat-on-the-hungarian-leader/
Orban is simply playing smart politics for his country. That is exactly what the Republicans are doing in the U.S. Congress. If Biden wants money for the Ukraine, he has to give something to the Republicans (better US border security - there is none now). Something for something - standard politics. Everyone needs to stop whining and negotiate - something for something. Very simple.
@Maddy, what should Ukraine 'give' to US Republicans to persuade them to help the resistance against being murdered and raped by Russian invaders? What should Ukraine 'give' to Orban to persuade him to move out of the way of other NATO and EU countries helping that resistance to genocide?
@Maddy, Republicans have become the Party of Putin.... these crazy people only care about securing power, never care about the nation or its citizens... this is how Parties in Russia function. The US is collapsing, I wonder if US will fail before Russia????
AMericans are crazy and truly do not care about Ukraine, they will sit back and watch the 6pm news while eating popcorn, to see how Russia commits genocide. it is all a TV show for Americans.
@Maddy, Maddy is a russian paid troll. This particular orc comments in favour of putin on pretty much every article concerning Ukraine. Move along good folks.....nothing to see here (in regards to anything 'maddy' ever says). Slava Ukraini from Canada.