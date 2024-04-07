The ongoing war in Ukraine has taken another grim turn, revealing the depths of despair and hopelessness among Russian soldiers on the front lines. I have spent, and will continue spending, many hours watching drone footage from the Ukrainian battlefields, where a disturbing development has emerged. Russian soldiers, upon hearing the approach of an FPV drone, are holding unpinned grenades to their heads. If the drone misses, they throw the bombs away; if hit, even with non-fatal injuries, they release the explosives, leading to an instant, gruesome self-inflicted death.
This alarming behavior is an unambiguous indication of an army in crisis – demoralized, leaderless, and drifting. The lack of proper medical care and evacuation protocols have left these soldiers feeling abandoned and without hope. It is a tragic and heart-wrenching sight – a spectacle that stresses the urgent need for continued support for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.
It is clear the Ukrainians are not facing a motivated, well organized and committed enemy, rather conscripts and unwilling combatants forced into war with no trust in their commanders or their comrades. No doubt as soon as Moscow finds out about this quick exit from the battlefield, it will no longer issue grenades to its pawns of war.
Courage in the face of the keyboard warriors
Amidst this grim reality, self-proclaimed experts with no real-world combat experience, who have probably never fired a weapon in conflict, claim that all is lost for Ukraine. How dare they.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
These armchair generals must step back and listen to those who truly understand the realities of war against Russia – the Ukrainians themselves who are repeatedly asking only for more weapons and ammunition.
To quote Carl von Clausewitz: "Courage, above all things, is the first quality of a warrior." The Ukrainian people have demonstrated this courage in spades, defending their nation with dignity and unwavering resolve. This is in sharp contrast to the keyboard cowards who daily declare Ukraine defeated and without hope for victory.
I’m not a rainbows-and-sunshine thinker by any stretch of the imagination, but neither am I a defeatist. I realize the Ukrainians are in a dire situation, but history has certainly shown us the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity.
Had England succumbed to the naysayers, or the experts of the day during its darkest hours of World War II, we might all be speaking German now. Ukraine's bravery in the face of Russian aggression is a testament to the indomitable spirit if its people. This is beautifully demonstrated by the heart-warming viral video of a Ukrainian female sharpshooter (well, one might assume she is a sniper given the large high-powered rifle slung over her shoulder). Dressed in combat fatigues, calmly crossing a busy city street to presumably return to the front lines, she greets a passer-by with an indomitable smile and a wave.
Time is ticking
Sun Tzu taught us that "the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting." While Russia may appear to have the upper hand on paper, the reality of war is determined on the battlefield where morale and determination can outweigh numerical advantages. Ukraine has proven time and again that its fighters possess the willpower to resist and overcome.
Now is the time for the international community to redouble its efforts in supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces. They ask not for soldiers, but for the tools to defend themselves – weapons and ammunition. With these resources, they can continue to push back against Russian aggression and protect their sovereignty.
I would wager that, properly equipped and armed, the Ukrainians would defeat the Russians or, at the very least, stop the invasion in its tracks. Have they not already proved their mettle? Time, however, is running out. As Napoleon put it: “Space we can recover, time never.”
And make no mistake, the stakes could not be higher. A victorious Vladimir Putin, bolstered by his nation's move to a war footing and the mobilization of its industrial might, will only seek to expand his campaign of conquest and subjugation if he were to achieve victory in Ukraine. Those who think otherwise are away with the fairies.
The Western world must stand united in its support for Ukraine, not only for the sake of the Ukrainian people but for the preservation of democracy and the global order which, at the moment, is teetering on the brink.
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (12)
@LM, The news day started with very disturbing quote the putinrumps newly appointed RNC head Michael Whatley falsely listing Ukraine as now being one of Americas top enemies; China and Iran being the other ones.
Putinrump's daughter in-law Lara Trump is the other top RNC head. RNC controls which republican candidates get election campaign funding. They are now actively purging anyone not aligned with MRGA. The historic Republican Party is now officially DEAD. It no longer exists.
Whatley's statement is offensive and ludicrously untrue. As insulting is MRGA's Whatley left vile, murderous russia off his list of USA threats despite realms of data showing the putin regimes active meddling in USA politics and ongoing cyber crimes. He could not have been more clear of putinrumps despicable intent.
Troll LM you have spent months on this forum promoting putinrump. He is a direct threat to Ukraine. He has stated for months he will not help Ukraine. Now the RNC he controls directly claim Ukraine is their enemy. Outrageous!
You are another MRGA asshole for supporting putinrump.
Putinrump=Putin= THE DEVIL's foul discharging sphincter
MAGA=MRGA=Russian demonic kool-aid drinking cult.
Insightful and well written article. I had no idea the russkies were blowing THEMSELVES up! So sad! Yet we must support Ukraine!
I agree, send in the weapons and ammo but not at the cost of our own national security. The Ukrainian people are fighting for their very existence and are doing very well, all things considered. The Russian troops are fighting this war without heart, without support and absolutely without leadership. I too have watched the videos of Ukrainian drones destroying armored vehicles, trucks, rocket launchers and trenches. The Russian military is taking one hell of a beating, and if the EU kicks up a notch their support, the Ukrainians can push the Russians out of their country. Many of the Ukrainian soldiers carry the AK47 rifle, lots of ammo on the field of battle, but I'm sure this is being done.
Politics, especially on the US side is playing a big role here and the aid will go out eventually, but the American people will not support this forever. I for one believe that the Ukrainians can win back their entire country, I would bet on, they just need a little more help.
DELYSID VENTSPILS is a PIECE of SHIT!!
It is time to go back to the era of assassinations of politicians. Mike Johnson should be at the top of the list.
Russia in war historically traded real estate for time. Ukraine is very efficiently doing the same. Europe is waking up that it needs to defend itself. The USA foreign policy under Biden is just like it was under Obama. Weak. Trump may or may not be better. I doubt it could be worse as the EU now understands they need to lead the way. Offense wins battles. But defense can win the war as the enemy exhausts itself. Lets pray this is the case.
Ukraine, yours is the moral high ground, fighting an aggressive invader. Victory will be yours. Courage.
Good analysis. And so sad though, the whole thing. We must stand united with Ukraine, now or never...
Unexpected article in that it actually allows for some sympathy for the russian soldiers apparently now committing suicide. That makes the author a more forgiving person than probably most here. Very hard to have sympathy for a russian soldier who up to the point of their injury / subsequent suicide, wanted to steal from and kill Ukrainians simply defending their nation.
How about instead recognizing their immoral russian leadership has to be taken out, and then lobbing the grenade in that direction? Maybe in their death the odds of survival go up for both sides? If not, well at least your life ended on a morally justified note.
Otherwise I agree with the authors comments. As he notes, how dare any supposed ally try to talk a very united Ukraine out of defending itself. Russians have tried to genocide their countryfolk and culture at least 3 times in the past. They well know what surrender looks like and for those who survive that what oppression awaits. As the author comments, all these 'armchair generals' in allied nations, should first talk to Ukrainians to better understand the enemy they face and the urgent need for global unity in their support.
Then they might instead finally give Ukraine the tools it needs to do the only thing that logically makes sense.
Defeat the russian orcs.
Yet they keep advancing. That's the scary thing.
Ukraines average age of a combat fighter is 41 and going up.
Russia has them completely outnumbered and has hundreds of thousands of young men to make fight. Ukraine is in trouble...
Ukraine is in trouble, but there is still more juice to squeeze from it. Got to keep the grift going.
@Darin Hayes, ....You are a first time poster here and thats what you felt you wanted to say?
For everyone else. I clipped this from a recent article on Ukraine uncovering vast russian propaganda networks across most democracies. The list below summarizes what MRGA troll content generally includes. I moved the one that sounds most similar to this new posters comment to the top.
* Claim that Russia will inevitably win and defeat Ukraine.
* Criticize mainstream media covering Ukraine news in an attempt to discredit it.
* Spread false news about the Ukraine support of allies.
* Bash President Biden
* Praise Donald Trump whose statements directly align with the Kremlin’s interests.
* Insult other Ukraine allied leaders or supporters.
* Have a standard set of narratives justifying russia's its full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine: fakes narratives about “Nazis in Ukraine,” and “self-defense” against “NATO’s eastward expansion.”
* Blame the West and NATO for all wars.
* Promote conspiracy theories and disseminating the opinions of “pseudo-experts” about the decline and imminent fall of the United States, the European Union, and the Western world
* Support protests in democratic nations.
@John, Thanks for the list. I had the same feeling with Daring Daryn.
In my country I stopped some trolls by commenting their nonsens. Magically the post and the "person" disappeared.
Keep up the good work.
Top analyse, slava ukraini. In hostem omnia vici
Ukraine , do what you can to stay strong and uplifted because all countries seek their own little interests and enriching its ultrarich capitals and international multibillion companies ...Believe it or not ...
Prolonging a war enriches oil and gas industry sector and arms manufacturing corporations...
Some articles say that older weapons in stock reserves were sent to Ukraine to replace their stocks with newer upgraded weapons ...
Use all your might on frontlines with missiles made in Ukraine and drones made in Ukraine ...
Depend on yourself brave Ukrainians and trust in God first and last even if other nations delay military support ...May peace and prosperity come whenever God pleases..
@Hope, Over longer periods, the west wants Russia to get weaker economically and militarily...
They want Russia to keep selling its oil discounted and cheaper while also selling its Gold bullion reserves ... They are taking the interest on Russian frozen assets to repay for what is destroyed in Ukraine ...
The world countries in the far East and far West are selling their older weapons ....Russian regimes are paying large salaries to recruit Russian citizens and foreigners who seek money ...
Ukraine keep your faith in God strong and miracles that transforms everything are abundantly taking place sooner or later ...We are all vessels of God ...May God purify all people