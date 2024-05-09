Every year on May 9, Vladimir Putin delivers an address to celebrate Victory Day, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, a war Russians dub the “Great Patriotic War.” If history is any guide, Putin will again use this year’s speech to justify his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. For Putin, it is an opportunity to project to his people an image of Russia as a powerful nation defeating fascism, and abroad to project Russia as a great power.
Modern Russian schools’ history classes conveniently leave out the fact that the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact set the stage for the war. The secret agreement allowed Germany and the Soviet Union to invade Poland and divide it between them, while Moscow took control of the independent Baltic countries, thus sparking World War II. Instead, Russians have always claimed that the war began in 1941, with Nazi Germany’s invasion of the USSR.
The nationalistic narratives, called “history” in Putin’s Russia, promote the idea that the Soviet Union, acting as a “global savior” from Nazism, lost over 27 million citizens in the Second World War. This spilt blood, the Kremlin argues, makes Russia exceptional and secures its perpetual role as the global watchdog preventing “flare-ups” of “Nazism” – something that Putin has often cited as a reason for his invasion of Ukraine.
Last year’s Victory Day parade featured just a single World War II-era tank, a T-34. This year, Putin plans to feature larger elements of Russia’s military arsenal. However, it is not all about hard power rolling across Red Square; it is also a propaganda-intense event to mislead the Russian public about why Ukraine has been invaded, which has caused over 475,000 Russian casualties. Kyiv warned that the Kremlin would intensify attacks on Ukraine before Victory Day to strengthen its propaganda machine glorifying patriotism and exciting the public about the wholly unnecessary war in Ukraine.
Putin has called Victory Day a “sacred holiday” and Dmitry Mezentsev, General Secretary of the Union State, expressed the hope that history will erase the reasons for the emergence of Nazism, which Russia is now fighting, something that Russia will try to impart on the five Central Asian presidents who plan to attend Thursday’s propaganda bonanza.
Virtually every Russian town has multiple World War II monuments proclaiming the victory of communism over fascism – an argument that by now is dated. So, for the Kremlin’s contemporary propaganda needs, Putin has become centered on fanning fears that a sudden uptick in “fascism” abroad would be the catalyst for Russia to save the world yet again by racking up massive casualties.
Moscow cannot get enough of convincing people that the world is safer because of Russia. This myth, built on historical revisionism, was repeated by Putin during his interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he claimed that Poland had collaborated with the Nazis – leaving out his own country’s nefarious role in the affair.
The increasing number of Stalin statues going up in Russian towns is a strong indication that the population is not giving flippant responses in polls, as now 56 percent of Russians regard Josef Stalin as a “great leader” and support for Stalin has grown the most among young people. Information operations to combat this trend should focus on how Stalin was personally present during the signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.
To keep the world safe from the threat of Russia’s promises to “guarantee security” across the globe and to wean Russian citizens from their state’s rabid propaganda, the US should launch an offensive information-operations campaign and disseminate the facts about World War II: Russia played a significant role. Not only did Moscow cause the world’s worst armed conflict, but it also continues to perpetuate similar atrocities today.
Only when the world recognizes that Russia’s efforts for “global peace” are a threat and that the world is better off without Putin, can we truly celebrate the global defeat of fascism.
The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the authors and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
It is true, and it will be stupid to deny it, that the USSR and Nazi Germany signed a non-aggression pact in 1939. I do not consider that bad, because nobody wanted to be invaded by Nazi Germany. Even less a USSR that was well aware of the anti Slavic policies of the Nazis. The USSR had offered both the UK, France, and the rest of European democracies to sign up for an anti Nazi coalition, but they rejected. Meanwhile, Poland signed up a non aggression with Nazi Germany in 1934, Great Britain signed up the Anglo-German naval agreement in 1935, which authorized Nazi Germany to build a bigger navy, Great Britain and France gave up to Hitler and gave him the Sudetenland in 1938, etc. So the USSR didn't do anything other powers didn't do. What was bad, in my opinion, was to accept a zone of influence in Eastern Europe.
Soviet Union, USA and Britain are the winners of II World War.Thats a fact...
All of this is true. I do think it is important that Ukraine not shy away from acknowledging the dark parts of its own history, be it a legacy of extreme antisemitism or embracing Nazi German forces in the Barbarossa invasion.
As a Jewish-American who continues to lobby my Congresswoman and Senators to increase military support to Ukraine, the key difference to me between Russia and Ukraine is that the people of Ukraine have chosen the path of an open and free society, while Russia is regressing towards Stalinist authoritarianism.
The historical legacies of central and eastern Europe are complex, complicated, and at times very painful. Acknowledging the ugly parts of those legacies is the most powerful bulwark we have of preventing history from repeating itself. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦
@Randall, Russia hasn't invaded Ukraine because they've chosen democracy, but rather because its path to NATO.
@Carles Manrique i Pérez, you are both naive and ignorant about Ukraine history, culture, language and traditions...please stop your pro Russian propaganda..
russian(not Ukrainian) archives briefly opened by Yeltsi in1992 & quickly re sealed by putin: The USSR- 15 REPUBLICS- lost 23 million in WWII. UKRAINE ALL ALONE lost 15.7 MILLION. The other14 republics ALL TOGETHER including some place called russia, lost a total of 7.3 million. GERMANY WAS DEFEATED IN UKRAINE BY UKRAINIANS AS CHURCHILL WROTE. No people on Earth gave as much to save the Jewish people from the Holocaust as did the Ukrainians! Meanwhile over 1 million Russians fought in Nazi uniform with Germany. For every American who died in Europe in World War II, 135 ukrainians died! Ukrainians made up over 1/4 of all global victims of World War II of all sides involved. Meanwhile Russia's parliament now are 87% neo-nazis. Why are you not writing these facts? UKRAINIANS SAVED EUROPE in WWII.
We in the West have known for years that the Russians have University degrees for lying! Sir Guy Lavatory, the Foreign Minister is so full of shit, he is a walking sewage works! 🤨
Of course this is true, but remember the US did not enter the war until after it was directly attacked. It stood on the sidelines in the early years to leave Europe fighting alone. It was Churchill who recognised the threat to freedom posed by Hitler and later by Stalin.
Russia save the world lol
Russia is the custodian and heir to fascism