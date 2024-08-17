The Armed Forces of Ukraine have made a daring advance into Russia’s Kursk region in August 2024, as part of Ukraine’s overall self-defense strategy.

Ukraine’s successful military incursion into Russia has not only amazed the West, but also stunned the Kremlin by exposing its actual vulnerability, both to NATO and Russia’s oligarchic elite, particularly when the West is not protecting Russia’s territory by preventing Ukraine from neutralizing Russian attacks from their point of origin on Russia’s soil.

The purpose of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia is not to expand Ukraine’s borders by conquering additional territory, but rather to reduce the destruction of its own territory by thwarting Russia’s military logistics and destructive attacks from Russia’s Kursk region against Ukraine’s bordering region.

This incursion will also force Russia to redeploy some of its soldiers and reserves to protect its territory instead of attacking that of its neighbor, which will ease somewhat the pressure on Ukraine’s defense forces in Eastern Ukraine, who are heroically defending Ukraine’s and Europe’s territorial integrity despite being outnumbered, outgunned and under relentless Russian attacks.

This clearly distinguishes Ukraine’s legal incursion into Russia from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

In dealing with a brutal and authoritarian Kremlin that has a voracious imperialistic appetite, the only language that can make any headway and bring about much-needed change is the language of strength.

Ukraine is now speaking that language, and the Kremlin will inevitably take notice of that.

The West’s unequivocal support for Ukraine at this critical juncture will ensure that the Kremlin hears Ukraine’s language loud and clear.

The intent of Ukraine is to create the necessary conditions for eventual negotiations to achieve real peace.

Ukraine’s justified incursion into Russia’s Kursk region will enable the Kremlin to better grasp the self‑evident truth that a negotiated peace plan between neighbouring countries cannot succeed when one country must surrender land that was conquered by the other’s military forces. This understanding on the Kremlin’s part will be very useful in future peace talks, which is obviously in the best interests of the West.

During these defining moments, the West must not succumb to its self-defeating fear of escalation and to the pernicious temptation of strategizing on how to slow down Ukraine, but rather focus on how to help Ukraine stop Russia for good and enhance the much sought-after real peace in Europe.

This is the time for the West to provide Ukraine all the necessary resources to protect its air space and liberate its territories, as well as to lift all Western restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine against military targets in Russia, which often incorporate embargoed Western components and technology and cause massive devastation in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is not only an eye-opener, but a game-changer and the West can enhance its positive effect with immediate and meaningful support of Ukraine.

