Recently, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska posted on her X account that Serbia had donated 5,000 laptops to Ukrainian school-age children. This remarkable act comes as Ukraine continues to suffer the horrors of Russian aggression. It is not just another headline – it is a powerful statement of support for a nation under siege.

The donation is more than just technology. It is about hope, education, and the future of the youngest generation of Ukrainians. It's about giving children the tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive, even in conflict. Serbia's commitment to helping Ukraine runs deep, and this latest move is another chapter in the friendship between the two countries.

The cordial relationship between the two first ladies, Tamara Vučić from Serbia and Olena Zelenska from Ukraine, was a bridge over troubled waters. They have met on several occasions since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, cultivating not only political relations but also real human bonds. In these troubled times, their bond symbolizes a strong hope; a reminder that empathy and understanding can persist even when nations face difficult choices.

Tamara Vučić was a constant supporter of the Ukrainian people; she even visited Ukraine to meet with Zelenska and express Serbia's support. In May of this year, Olena Zelenska visited Serbia as a guest of the Serbian first lady, accompanied by Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs. These meetings weren't just opportunities for taking photos; they were strong affirmations of the deep, growing friendship between Serbia and Ukraine.

While geopolitics can often be cold and calculated, the friendship between Tamara Vučić and Olena Zelenska shows that there is still room for compassion and cooperation in a world divided by conflict.

Although Serbia has not imposed sanctions on Russia, it has supported Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression. Serbia's position is complex; the country maintains specific relations with Russia due to historical ties, energy dependence, and for geopolitical reasons. Serbia, however, has not wavered in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and the well-being of its people.

Serbia's donation of 5,000 laptops is not an isolated act. Serbia has consistently provided assistance to Ukraine – be it in equipment, financial resources, or even weapons. Although Serbia's support may not always be direct, it has found ways to help Ukraine through third-party companies, sending the necessary aid without making open political statements about it.

Serbia’s humanitarian values

Serbia's increasingly open support for Ukraine did not go unnoticed by Moscow. The frequent meetings between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and President Volodymyr Zelensky are marked by respect and friendship – qualities often lacking in global diplomacy. Russia does not take these interactions lightly and does not perceive such engagement as a friendly act by President Vučić.

But Serbia has shown resilience. Despite Moscow's potential reaction, President Vučić did not shy away from maintaining a friendly and cooperative attitude with Ukraine. These actions indicate a change in Serbia’s diplomatic tone—one that favors justice, sovereignty, and humanitarian values.

While some countries have imposed formal sanctions on Russia, their support for Ukraine is sometimes more symbolic than meaningful. Serbia, on the other hand, has taken more concrete steps, quietly but effectively helping Ukraine in a way that matters most. This donation of laptops is another example of Serbia's commitment to stand by Ukraine, not just in words.

The leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić in these stormy times was marked by careful, nuanced diplomacy that succeeded in managing both internal and external pressures. Still, actions like these – donating laptops to Ukrainian children – underline that his leadership is not just about balancing geopolitical scales; it is also about affirming Serbia's commitment to universal human values.

Helping children in war-torn Ukraine to learn and connect with the world is not just an act of kindness; it is an investment in the future of a free and democratic Ukraine.

As the war progresses, the friendship between Serbia and Ukraine, as embodied by Tamara Vučić and Olena Zelenska, becomes more important. It represents a partnership not only between two countries, but also between two women who understand the stakes and are willing to work together for a better future for their people.

Their meetings and ongoing dialogue mean more than political maneuvering; they reflect genuine empathy and a shared commitment to support those who are suffering. The bond they forged serves as a symbol of hope and resilience, proving that diplomacy can still have heart.

Serbia's actions in support of Ukraine, such as this generous donation, are a strong reminder that even countries with complex political realities can make a significant contribution to global peace and stability. Serbia's position may be unique, but it consistently highlights the value of solidarity and humanitarian aid over purely political positions.

In times like these, the world needs more acts of solidarity. Serbia's donation goes beyond laptops; it is about standing with the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour. It is a testimony to the power of empathy in foreign policy, a demonstration of Serbia's commitment to humanitarian values, and a hope for everyone who believes that compassion has a place in global affairs.

As Victor Hugo said: “There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”

Serbia's support for Ukraine is an idea whose time has come – a reminder that, even in a divided world, civilizational values can still win.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.