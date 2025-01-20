The war in Ukraine has resulted in widespread contamination from landmines and other explosive remnants of war (ERW) scattered across many urban and rural areas. These currently pose a severe threat to civilians, particularly children, who are often the most vulnerable that will persist for years, probably decades, after the war is over.

As the international community ponders how best to support and address the crisis, the need for effective demining and battlefield clearance strategies along with comprehensive Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) programs will become increasingly critical.

Present threats: a land scattered with peril

Ukraine’s conflict zones are littered with landmines, cluster munitions, and other unexploded ordnance (UXO) – collectively known as ERW. These hazards will not only impede post-conflict recovery and economic development but also, inevitably, result in future daily casualties among civilians.

Previous post-conflict statistics indicate that people of working age, particularly in agricultural areas, are most at risk of death and injury as they enter fields to work. Children also often account for a significant portion of casualties, primarily due to their natural curiosity and lack of awareness of the dangers posed by UXO.

The sheer scale of contamination in Ukraine is staggering, with hundreds of thousands of hectares requiring clearance. This effort is further complicated by the tactics employed during the war in Ukraine which includes the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in addition to conventional munitions. The complexity of modern weapons systems and these other devices also pose a significant challenge for ERW clearance teams operating on the ground.

Future challenges: an ongoing battle

The threat from ERW will persist long after the cessation of hostilities. Historical

precedents from other conflict-affected regions, many of which have not suffered the level and intensity of military operations in Ukraine, demonstrate that post-war clearance efforts can take generations.

For Ukraine, this means the establishment of long-term EOD programs with

sustainable funding and international cooperation.

Advances in technology, such as drones and robotic demining tools, offer promising solutions. However, these innovations require significant investment and skilled personnel to operate them. Moreover, as technology evolves, so too do the threats, necessitating continuous adaptation and training for ERW clearance specialists.

The critical need for EORE

In parallel with the need to clear the ERW threats, is the need for EORE aimed at all sectors of the population with much of that effort using materials optimized for and focusing on educating children of the risks that are likely to be exacerbated by their limited understanding of the dangers posed by UXO. Programs tailored to their needs are essential to reducing casualties and fostering a culture of safety.

Effective EORE initiatives should incorporate:

Interactive Learning: Child-friendly materials, such as illustrated books, videos, and

games, can convey critical safety messages in an engaging manner.

Community Involvement: Parents, teachers, and local leaders must be active participants in spreading awareness and reinforcing safety practices.

Collaboration with Schools: Integrating EORE into school curriculums ensures

widespread and consistent dissemination of life-saving information.

International organizations, NGOs, and local authorities must work together to implement these programs across Ukraine, focusing on areas most heavily affected t.

Broader implications for post-conflict zones

The broader challenges that Ukraine will face from ERW contamination will be no different, if on a greater scale that experienced by such countries as Afghanistan, Angola, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam who have grappled with similar issues for decades.

These nations offer valuable lessons in sustained international cooperation, innovative clearance methodologies, and community-led risk education programs.

However, the scale and intensity of the UXO problem in Ukraine demands unique solutions. The geopolitical complexities of the region, combined with the rapid pace of technological advancements in warfare, necessitate a forward-thinking approach. This involves not only addressing immediate threats but also preparing for future contingencies.

Technological innovations in ERW clearance management

The integration of advanced technologies has revolutionized ERW clearance operations. Tools such as ground-penetrating radar, autonomous robots, and AI-powered detection systems have significantly enhanced efficiency and safety.

For instance, drones equipped with high-resolution imaging and thermal sensors can survey vast areas quickly, identifying potential ERW hotspots. When combined with AI algorithms that can analyze minefield and strike patterns it is possible to predict likely contaminated zones, enabling better allocation of resources.

While these technologies are promising, their implementation in Ukraine requires substantial investment, training, and maintenance support.

Building capacity for long-term impact

Developing local capacity is crucial for the long-term success of ERW clearance and EORE initiatives. This involves training local EOD specialists, establishing well-equipped demining units, and fostering partnerships with international organizations.

Capacity-building efforts must also prioritize gender inclusion, ensuring that women play active roles in demining and risk education programs and benefit from their outcomes.

Public awareness campaigns should be designed to engage diverse audiences, from

children to policymakers. Social media platforms, community events, and school programs can serve as effective channels for disseminating critical safety information.

Call to action

The situation in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for a dual-pronged approach to ERW management: robust clearance and disposal operations and widespread EORE. Both are essential to protecting lives and enabling the nation’s recovery.

As a retired EOD specialist, I urge the global community to prioritize support for these efforts, ensuring that the children of Ukraine are educated in the risks from ERW grow up in a safer environment, free from the hidden dangers of war.

Furthermore, international stakeholders must recognize that ERW clearance is not merely a technical challenge but a humanitarian imperative. By investing in innovative technologies, fostering cross-border collaboration, and empowering local communities, we can mitigate the long-term impact of ERW and create a foundation for sustainable peace and development.

Conclusion

The road ahead for Ukraine will be fraught with challenges, but it is not insurmountable. With concerted international support, innovative solutions, and a strong emphasis on risk education, the nation can address the threats posed by ERW and pave the way for a safer future. Children, as the most vulnerable members of society, deserve our utmost attention and resources to protect them from the legacy of conflict.

