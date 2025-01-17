From the Editors: Kyiv Post has launched a new section where we will provide a regular selection of notable comments made in the media concerning the war in Ukraine.

Biden’s final thoughts on how he responded to Russia’s war in Ukraine

“Just consider Russia. When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he’d conquer Kyiv in a matter of days. But the truth is, since that war began, I’m the only one that stood in the center of Kyiv, not him. Putin never had. Think about it.

It was a long train ride, but I’m the only commander-in chief to visit a war zone not controlled by US forces.

We helped Ukrainians stop Putin, and now nearly three years later, Putin has failed to achieve any of his strategic objectives. He has failed thus far to subjugate Ukraine, failed to break the unity of NATO, and failed to make large territorial gains.

There’s more to do. We can’t walk away. We rallied 15 nations to stand with Ukraine, not just in Europe, but for the first time in Asia as well. Because those countries in Asia know what happens in Ukraine matters to them as well.

We delivered air interceptors, massive numbers of munitions and enacted relentless, unprecedented sanctions to keep Ukraine in the fight. And now Russia is struggling to replace what they’re losing on the battlefield in terms of military equipment and fighters. And the ruble is under enormous pressure.

As I saw it, when Putin launched his invasion, I had two jobs. One to rally the world to defend Ukraine, and the other is to avoid war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things.

Today, Ukraine is still free independent country with the potential, the potential for a bright future. And we laid the foundation for the next administration so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people.”

From the transcript of President Joe Biden’s farewell foreign policy address at the State Department on Jan. 14, 2025. See the original here.

Biden warns about the oligarchy threatening democracy in the US

“That’s why, in my farewell address tonight, I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. And this is the dangerous concern – and that’s the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of very few ultra-wealthy people, and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.

And overseas, we’ve strengthened NATO. Ukraine is still free. And we’ve pulled ahead of our competition with China. And so much more.”

From the transcript of President Joe Biden’s farewell on Jan. 15, 2025. See the original here.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says danger lies ahead

“Our future security is at stake. Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on. Russian hostile actions against our own countries are accelerating – with cyber-attacks, assassination attempts, acts of sabotage and more. We used to call this hybrid. But these are destabilization actions and campaigns. Russia is hard at work to try to weaken our democracies and chip away at our freedom. And it is not alone. It has China, North Korea, and Iran by its side.

Meanwhile, many other dangers persist, from terrorism to nuclear proliferation, disinformation and climate change.

So, the security picture does not look good. But we know exactly what we need to do to protect it. We are already doing a lot….

To prevent war, we need to prepare for it. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. And this means we need to make our defenses even stronger by spending more on defense and producing more and better defense capabilities.

We need to support Ukraine more to change the trajectory of the war. We all want it to end. But above all, we want a peace to last…

So, my priority going forward, is to ensure we do what is necessary fully and fast on defense, on Ukraine and on partnerships. For this, I count on your continued engagement and your continued support.”

From comments delivered at the meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence in Brussels on Jan. 15, 2026. See the source here.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky on Russia growing weaker, not stronger

“Russia doesn’t win when the world ignores rules. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was meant to be a show of strength. Instead, it exposed the weakness of his regime, and of the ‘state’ he has built over a quarter of a century. And that weakness is only growing.”

See the source here.