Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent high noon show down in the Oval Office appears to have been a light bulb moment for Ukraine but also for Europe. For Ukraine I think the penny finally dropped that the US is no longer its ally in its war for survival against Russia. Indeed, after the showdown in the Oval Office, and events since (arms and intelligence support from the US suspended), I think there are even well-grounded fears that the Trump administration might actually be on the other side. On the side of Russia, the aggressor. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. For Ukraine, if Vance’s performance at the Munich Security Conference was not “a read my lips” moment, the taking down of Zelensky, again by Vance, should have left no doubt that Europe is on its own against the Russian threat. And rather like the Budapest Memorandum - which supposedly gave security assurances to Ukraine - was in the event not worth the paper it was written on, well so NATO’s Article V mutual defense clause seems to be similarly nigh on worthless. Advertisement Crises typically concentrate minds in Europe - the EU only tends to function effectively when it has a bullet (this time literally) close to its head. And I think the biggest existential security crisis that Europe has faced, perhaps since the Berlin airlift, or before, finally forced Europe into action, and this week we have seen activity across a number of fronts, including the U.K. leading efforts to come up with a European/Ukrainian peace plan to end the war in Ukraine - to help alleviate the risk of a bad peace imposed by Russia and the USA. Other Topics of Interest 28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets Former CIA insider John Sipher, a 28-year veteran and Russia expert with deep ties to Moscow, drops explosive revelations about the collapse of Russian intelligence. We have also seen Europe finally pull its finger out and announce huge new financing program for arms production, to the tune of many hundreds of billions of euros. The obvious question is why Europe has done nothing for the past three years, over the duration of the war in Ukraine, when surely the threat from Russia was already crystallized and existential? Misreading Russia - even appeasement by some - in the run up to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was bad enough, but Europe sitting on its hands and doing nothing to assure its own security for the past three years is surely criminal. Advertisement But we are where we are, Europe is finally stepping into gear. The problem for Europe though is that while the financing pillars of Europe’s rearmament are now in place, it will take time to build factories and build out actual defense capability in the field. This is time that Europe does not have - the threat from Russia is now, not in five years down the line, albeit in five years’ time the threat from Russia might be even more extreme.

Europe has two hopes here: First, that the Trump administration will continue to sell arms to Europe, and Ukraine. Clearly Europe is going to be spending multiples more on defense, say going from €400bn a year at present to say €750 billion over a five-year horizon then to €1 trillion, likely. In the short term the only source of off-the-shelf kit is the US. Would Trump say no to a new huge European arms procurement program? Say Europe commits to spending 100 billion plus a year for the next decade buying US kit. Think of the jobs, jobs, jobs for Trump to sell to his MAGA constituency. Perhaps not. Advertisement Second, that Ukraine hold out as long as possible against Russia. Ukraine currently has the second largest military in Europe (800,000 plus under arms), and it has proven able to hold back Russia, against overwhelming odds. It has, meanwhile, developed a largescale arms industry - now producing around 40% of its own kit. And it is innovating fast. Ukraine could not only hold the line against Russia, to allow Europe to rearm over the medium term, but could also help supply kit to the European rearmament project. The longer Ukraine holds out against Russia, the better for Europe. All this sounds like a plan. The problem is that it might not stand the test of time. First, the US has clearly signaled now that its main priority is countering the threat from China. Would the US be prepared to divert military production from its focus on China to help the Europeans in their defense? Connected still is there is much to suggest from the US pivot to ally with Russia now against China reflects a fundamental aversion, hatred even, of Europe and the EU in particular by the Trump administration. The EU seems to fall the wrong side of the Trump and Putin administrations in the culture wars. Trump, Vance et al seems to want to destroy Europe, as they despise its core values of democracy, respect for human rights, and their socially liberal (woke) agenda. Why would the US help defend Europe, when it appears to be allying with Russia, against Europe. Advertisement Second, Trump’s policy on the war in Ukraine seems now to be to gift Ukraine to Putin. Perhaps Ukraine is the quid pro quo for Putin’s support for the US against China, but perhaps also turning the other way as the US annexes Greenland and Canada.

