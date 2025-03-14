The US has switched sides.

Ukraine has already figured that out.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky pushed back on Trump’s ceasefire plan, expressing reservations about enforceability, and gets sanctioned for it through withdrawal of US military and intelligence support.

Putin pushed back on Trump ceasefire plan, expressing reservations about enforceability, and gets praised by Trump for his response.

It’s clear that in negotiations Trump bullies the one he perceives as the weaker party, and panders to the one he perceives as the strong/bully.

Mike Waltz now appears on TV and pre-announces that Ukraine gets no NATO membership and it has to give territory away.

Seems self-evident that the US under Trump has switched sides.

Trump is set on a reset in relations with Putin and Russia and he is prepared to sacrifice Ukraine to achieve that.

Advertisement

Trump is not prepared to sanction Putin – he is scared of him.

Ukraine will be presented with a terrible, pro-Russian deal, and Trump will bully Zelensky to accept that.

Zelensky won’t be able to accept that as it will mean the end of Ukrainian sovereignty so, after playing for time, Ukraine will eventually walk away.

I think what we are seeing in Kursk, et al, is Ukraine preparing the way for a withdrawal of US support and consolidating its position for the long war with Russia.

Trump will maximize pressure on Europe both to also pull support from Ukraine but also to lift sanctions on Russia. Neither are in Europe’s interest so let’s see how long both Ukraine and Europe can hold out.

Other Topics of Interest Trump Sees ‘Good’ Chance for Peace; Kyiv Denies Trump Claim of Ukrainian Troop Encirclement The US president made his claims following a meeting between Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff

Reprinted from the author’s tashecon blog See the original here.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.