Recently, during a battle near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian soldiers ran out of grenades, and in order to “smoke out” enemy troops from their underground fortification, the Ukrainians threw beehives, with bees inside, into the stronghold. The battle ended in victory for the Ukrainian military, but not without loss of life among soldiers and bees.

Bees are vital to Ukraine as they are for all eco-systems, and war is a serious threat to the bee population. “Minefield Honey” is a project designed to both raise awareness of the issue and to strengthen the bee population.

This project, already in its second year, was created jointly by the Beekeepers Association and Dronarium Ukraine – a training academy for drone pilots, with support from Kernel, Saatchi and Saatchi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. With the help of drones, minefields that cannot yet be cleared are sown with honey plant seeds. Then beehives are placed around the parameter of the minefields.

Ukrainian diplomats usually take the honey produced in these fields with them to international meetings as a gift and an important symbol of today’s Ukraine. I don’t know whether any of this “Minefield Honey” was presented to the hosts at the Oval Office on Feb. 28, but I doubt the symbolism of the gift would have made any difference. President Trump has revealed his key strategy and it is cut-throat capitalism – a capitalism devoid of empathy or respect for previously accepted norms in the sphere of human rights, environmental protection or even the rule of law.

In Canada they have started calling an “Americano” coffee a “Canadiano,” but in Ukraine this initiative has not taken hold. Ukrainians still drink Americano and, in general, calls to take an anti-American stance after the Ukrainian president’s scandalous White House meeting were not much supported. By inertia, many Ukrainians still see the US as the main strategic partner. They cannot imagine Ukraine facing this war without American military assistance.

For those Ukrainians who fell into despair after the squabble in the Oval Office, the negative emotions have already subsided, but the feeling of confusion and uncertainty about the future remains.

Trump and Vance chose to address Zelensky as if he did not represent an independent country the size of France, but the owner of a shop that stands in the way of the construction of a highway between the United States and Russia.

In Russia, on the contrary, there were celebrations of Zelensky’s public humiliation in Washington on every TV channel and then celebrations over the five Oscars received in Hollywood for the film “Anora,” starring several Russian actors, which tells the story of the relationship between an American stripper and the son of a Russian oligarch.

Russia has stopped calling the United States an enemy state and their commentators no longer say that: “Russia is fighting America on Ukrainian territory,” but they have become more anti-European and have taken to calling the European Union the “Fourth Reich.”

Recently, a family from Novosibirsk named their newborn son Trump, to be more exact – Trump Vladimirovich – ironically the newborn Trump’s father has the same name as Putin. As the new US and Russian relationship warms up, Ukraine can take a few grains of comfort from the fact, that without any effort on Ukraine’s part, in anti-American states in South America, attitudes to Ukraine are likely to improve.

In Ukraine, the scandal in the Oval Office has caused President Zelensky’s rating to soar, and even those who have constantly criticized him have declared their support for the Ukrainian president.

One of the most vivid reactions to Washington’s treatment of Zelensky and Ukraine was shown by Oleg Gorokhovsky the co-founder of Monobank, the largest online bank in Ukraine. That same Friday evening, he announced the creation of a bank account to collect donations for the purchase of nuclear weapons.

In less than a day, more than $500,000 were transferred to this account, with the majority of the money donated by residents of Ukraine and the United States. Later Gorokhovsky had to come forward and explain that he could not buy any nuclear weapons. Instead, he transferred the money to accounts for the purchase of drones and humanitarian aid for the army.

A great many violent shifts have occurred since that fateful meeting in the Oval Office, but one thing remains clear. Trump and Vance chose to address Zelensky as if he did not represent an independent country the size of France, but the owner of a shop that stands in the way of the construction of a highway between the United States and Russia. The task of Trump and Putin is to demolish this shop so that it does not interfere with the renewal of trade and business between the two countries.