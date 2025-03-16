From bad to worse.

Trump continues his devastation of America’s heritage and pride. On Saturday, March 15, he signed an Executive Order for major cuts to seven agencies, affecting the Voice of America and RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty).

The White House has justified the closure of VOA and RFE/RL by claiming it “will ensure that taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.” So, the official “voice” of America and the legendary Radio “Liberty” are now considered undesirable outlets of democracy.

What joy in Moscow, Minsk, etc.!

Trump has not only cuddled up to Vlad the war criminal and struck out at America’s allies while ingratiating himself with its enemies but also undermined the international legal and security order.

Under his cynical, self-serving, iconoclasm he has even got the US to vote in the UN (with his dependent Israeli client Netenyahu) against the rest of the democratic world on the issue of Russia’s barbaric attempt to subjugate democratic, European, Ukraine.

He has allowed the likes of Musk and Vance to insult international leaders permitting even his special envoy to Ukraine, Kellogg, to compare heroic embattled Ukraine, subjected to Trump’s extortion, to a stubborn mule that needs to be hit over the head by an American plank.

Trump Threatens the Domestic Press

And on Friday, Trump also intensified his attack on outlets critical of him.

He suggested, as the Guardian reported “actions of the press should be deemed illegal and subject to investigation.”

Trump declared in a speech at the Department of Justice, “I believe that CNN and MS-DNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat [sic] party and in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and they’re illegal, what do they do is illegal…. And it has to stop, it has to be illegal, it’s influencing judges and it’s really changing law, and it just cannot be legal,” he continued

In fact, the silence from Biden, Harris, Blinken, Burns, Powell, O’Sullivan, etc. on how Trump-Musk and their minions are bullying Ukraine and others, groveling before Putin, emasculating the Western Alliance, disgracing the US and betraying its core values, has been deafening.

So now we have to combat fake news not only from Moscow, but also the White House, to fight for press freedom also in the US and to address the abrupt curtailment of the Trump Administration’s support for the independent media abroad.

What a sorry and alarming state of affairs.

Fortunately, there is hope, as there should be.

According to “a new survey published on Friday, most Americans disapprove of President Trump’s approach to the country’s relationship with Russia and his handling of the situation in Ukraine….

A CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found that 59 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of Washington’s relations with Moscow. Some 41 percent said the opposite. Regarding Ukraine, 55 percent of US adults disapprove of the president’s managing of the situation in war-torn Ukraine, while 44 percent said they approve of it.”

And Europe too, with Canada, have been galvanized by Trump’s assumption of the role of a turncoat.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.