The much-hyped Trump-Putin phone call on March 18 has been spun by Washington as a diplomatic breakthrough, a vital first step toward peace in Ukraine. The headline concession? Putin’s “willingness” to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days. But let’s cut through the fog: this isn’t progress – it’s a Russian sleight of hand, and it’s Putin, not Ukraine, who stands to gain.

The pause on energy strikes sounds noble until you realize it’s a lifeline for Russia’s war machine. Ukraine’s long-range precision strikes – drones and missiles slamming into Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure – have been Kyiv’s most effective weapon. And Putin knows it.

These attacks, often deep inside Russian territory, have torched fuel depots, crippled logistics, and squeezed Moscow’s economic arteries. Every single well-aimed Ukrainian strike ripples through the Russian economy, and its ability to sustain its frontline meat grinder. By agreeing to this pause, Putin isn’t showing goodwill; he’s buying a breather for his battered energy sector, shielding it from Ukraine’s relentless payback. Russia’s military depends on that fuel – every day Ukraine can’t hit it is a day Moscow regroups.

Meanwhile, the White House crows about “progress,” pointing to planned talks in Jeddah and a vague roadmap to a broader ceasefire. But the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Putin’s “pause” on energy targets doesn’t mean peace – it means he’ll keep pounding Ukrainian cities, civilians, and morale while his own critical assets get a timeout.

On Tuesday, March 18, Russia unleashed a barrage of over 80 missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities – cruise missiles streaking low, and ballistic missiles raining hell, and then drones to target first responders and rescue personnel. Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv took hits, with civilian infrastructure (Putin’s favorite targets) smashed and casualties mounting.

This wasn’t a one-off; it’s a signal. Putin’s “pause” on energy targets doesn’t mean peace – it means he’ll keep pounding Ukrainian cities, civilians, and morale while his own critical assets get a timeout. The Kremlin’s playbook hasn’t changed: concede a little, escalate a lot. You’d think that someone in Washington would have the sense to see through Putin’s charade.

Trump may see this as a win, a notch in his dealmaker belt, but the evidence says otherwise. Russia’s attacks won’t stop – yesterday’s salvo proves it – and Putin’s track record screams unreliability.

These are the facts: Putin has broken every ceasefire, every promise, from Budapest to Minsk to Syria. Diplomacy with him is a mirage, a game of mirrors where he stalls, manipulates, and strikes.

Trump, with his brash optimism, might fancy himself a match for Putin’s cunning, but the Russian dictator’s history suggests he’s playing a longer, darker game. A durable peace for Ukraine will not be made like a real estate deal. The stakes are much, much higher, not only for Ukraine, but for the Baltics, Europe, and even, ultimately, the security interests of the Unites States of America,

Ukraine’s fight hangs in the balance, and this “progress” could be nothing more than a pause before the next storm. Trust Putin at your peril – Kyiv knows that better than anyone.