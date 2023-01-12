The activities of Russian reconnaissance drones over the past week are evidence that Russia is preparing for another massive missile attack on Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian Defense Forces spokesperson.

On Jan. 11, Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South, told Suspilne TV that that they are seeing signs of an impending attack.

“Russia’s drones are gathering information about targets they aim to hit”, she said, adding that what they have been observing over the past week “evidences preparation for a new massive bombardment.”

“Considering that the enemy typically takes 10-14 days to re-arm after a large-scale attack, we are on the eve of [the next] attack,” Humenyuk said.

The Russian Federation has been terrorizing Ukraine with missile strikes on energy infrastructure since October. The aim appears to be to leave Ukrainians without heat, light, and water during the freezing winter. Russian command has already carried out 11 massive attacks over the course of three months, supplemented by Iranian-made kamikaze drone strikes.

The last major attack occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 31, with 12 out of 20 cruise missiles shot down.

On the night of Jan. 1 Russia attacked Ukraine with 45 kamikaze drones, all of which were shot down by Ukrainian defenses.

On the night of Jan. 2, the Ukrainian air defense shot down 39 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, one of the goals of Russia's Shahid drone launches is to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system.

