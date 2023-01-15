The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro on Saturday, Jan. 14, has risen to 35, with dozens more wounded and unaccounted for.

15-year-old girl was among the dead, officials said, after dozens of people were pulled from the rubble, including a woman brought out by rescuers on Sunday,

Regional adviser Natalia Babachenko said in televised comments that "between 30 an 40 people are still under the rubble."

The strike on the Dnipro apartment block destroyed dozens of flats, leaving between 100 and 200 people homeless while around 1,700 were without electricity and heating, the deputy head of presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

The strike was part of a mass barrage of missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine on Saturday in two separate attacks.

Early on Saturday morning, explosions were heard in the capital and officials said Ukrainian infrastructure was once again under fire as winter deepened.

"Today, the enemy fired at energy facilities again," operator Ukrenergo said, adding it was working on "eliminating the consequences" of the strikes.

In Kyiv, officials reported strikes on a power facility.

A second attack came in the afternoon. Missiles hit key infrastructure in Kharkiv and in the western Lviv region officials said, and air defences were active in Mykoliav and Odesa in the south.

Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytsky warned of potential "interruptions in electricity and water supply" after "the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region."

It was during this attack that the residential building in Dnipro was hit.

In Kyiv, authorities announced emergency power cuts had been introduced in order to protect critical infrastructure in the event it was hit.

Later on Saturday afternoon it was announced emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said.

President Zelensky said Ukraine had managed to shoot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired and argued that Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield.

"This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea," he said.