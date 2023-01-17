Russian propagandist Sergei Mardan made no attempt to hide his pleasure at the deadly Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro at the weekend, saying such strikes will continue until "the full enlightenment of Ukrainian brains."

Speaking on You Tube on Jan. 15, the former Komsomolskaya Pravda journalist and Kremlin mouthpiece said he didn't care at all that the rocket was Russian, describing it as "the costs of a military conflict."

"Even if it was our rocket that hit this building, for me personally, it doesn't change anything at all, he said. “The destruction of a residential building in Dnipro is a tragic cost of the military conflict.

“The fact that residents of Ukrainian cities feel normal is not the merit of their air defense, but our shortcomings.”

He called people to look at the photos of destroyed Mariupol and said that the same fate would befall Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kyiv.

"Well, look at the photos of Mariupol – that's what will happen to Kharkiv. Yes, it will. And with Dnipro, as well as with Kyiv," Mardan added.

The Russian journalist also said it would be nice to see "the Dnipro bridge demolished into trash."

"Today, the engine room of the Ivano-Frankivsk power plant was hit there. Nice? I won't hide it, nice. But it would be much nicer to see some kind of Dnipro bridge demolished into the trash," the propagandist stressed.

Sergei Mardan, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians, was dismissed from the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper but soon resurfaced in the Russian media.

On Jan. 16 rescue teams dismantled about half of the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro. The death toll so far is 41 civilians, with some people unaccounted for.