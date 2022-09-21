Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday, Sep, 21, that Russia would mobilise 300,000 reservists, after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation over the conflict in Ukraine.

“Three hundred thousand reservists will be called up,” Shoigu said on state television, noting that this is only a fraction of Russia’s troops available to be called up.

Shoigu said  5,937 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the February military intervention, in a rare admission of military losses from Moscow.

“Our losses for today are 5,937 dead,” Shoigu said in televised remarks, adding that Russia is “fighting not so much Ukraine as the collective West” in Ukraine.

AFP
