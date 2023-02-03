Russia on Friday, Feb.3, said it will nationalise "foreign" assets in annexed Crimea -- including those with Ukraine-linked ownership -- and funnel some of the funds to support people fighting in Ukraine.

"Deputies of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea adopted a resolution on the nationalisation of property of foreign citizens and states that commit hostile actions against Russia," their chairman Vladimir Konstantinov said on social media.

could be interesting for you:

The regional parliament, created by Moscow after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, said the bill targeted the property of Ukrainian individuals and businesses and was approved unanimously.

Konstantinov said the list of assets "includes about 500 facilities related to various enterprises and banks, tourism and sports infrastructure".

Russian news agencies said the list includes assets of Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov, oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, a dozen Ukrainian banks, factories, and the Dynamo Kyiv football club.

"Part of their profits will go towards supporting the participants of the special military operation," Konstantinov told the RIA Novosti news agency, using the Kremlin's term for the Ukraine offensive.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
22 seconds ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Justin Larson
Justin Larson Guest 10 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

"Russian news agencies said the list includes assets of" ... "the Dynamo Kyiv football club." Is the International Olympic Committee paying attention to Russian aggression on the world sporting stage?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous 16 Telegram Accounts to Follow for the Latest War News From Ukraine
Next » North Korea to Send Military Affiliates to Ukraine’s Occupied Donbas