Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare on Nov. 19.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

“For the first time in history, the Minister of Defense of New Zealand arrived in Ukraine. Such an important mission was carried out by Minister of Defense Peeni Henare, who met with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov,” the report reads.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and the implementation of joint projects to strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Reznikov informed the representatives of the foreign delegation about the current situation at the front and told about the successful actions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces and the liberation of Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupiers in the South. Reznikov noted that Ukraine is developing a number of medium- and long-term support projects.

He also thanked the Minister of Defense of New Zealand for his clear position on supporting Ukraine, as well as for his active participation in training missions for Ukrainian servicemen.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed further steps in the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the issue of training Ukrainian defenders and New Zealand’s assistance in demining territories of Ukraine where hostilities had taken place.