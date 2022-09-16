Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that a mass grave had been found in Izyum after the town was retaken from Russian forces.

“We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused,” he said, without giving details on the number of bodies found or their cause of death.

“We need to have more clear and verified information tomorrow.”

A regional police official, Sergei Botvinov, told Sky News that a burial site with around 440 graves had been discovered in Izyum.

Some of the dead were shot, others died in shelling, he added.

Zelensky compared Izyum to the cities of Bucha and Mariupol which have become symbols of atrocities during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia leaves death behind everywhere. And she must respond. The world must really hold Russia responsible for this war. We are going to do everything we can to do that,” he said.

AFP
AFP
