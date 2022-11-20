Sweden’s latest package of security assistance for Ukraine amounts to SEK3 billion.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported the news via Twitter, according to Ukrinform.

“A clarification on our recent update: Sweden’s 9th package of security assistance for Ukraine is SEK 3 bn. (more than the previous 8 packages combined). It includes air defense systems, vehicles, ammo and equipment for our soldiers,” the minister wrote.

Reznikov noted that, in addition, Sweden is sending a humanitarian aid package worth 760 million Swedish kroner to help Ukraine through the winter.

“In addition, a SEK 760 million package of humanitarian aid to help us through the winter. Of this amount, SEK 560 million is intended for Ukraine, the rest is for Moldova. Thanks to the Swedish people and government for their invaluable support,” the defense minister tweeted.