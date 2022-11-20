Sweden’s latest package of security assistance for Ukraine amounts to SEK3 billion.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported the news via Twitter, according to Ukrinform.

“A clarification on our recent update: Sweden’s 9th package of security assistance for Ukraine is SEK 3 bn. (more than the previous 8 packages combined). It includes air defense systems, vehicles, ammo and equipment for our soldiers,” the minister wrote.

could be interesting for you:

Reznikov noted that, in addition, Sweden is sending a humanitarian aid package worth 760 million Swedish kroner to help Ukraine through the winter.

“In addition, a SEK 760 million package of humanitarian aid to help us through the winter. Of this amount, SEK 560 million is intended for Ukraine, the rest is for Moldova. Thanks to the Swedish people and government for their invaluable support,” the defense minister tweeted.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
28 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine President’s Advisor: Negotiating with Moscow Now Would Be Capitulation
Next » Kuleba: Ukraine and World Need a Victory, not a Draw