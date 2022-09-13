Representatives of the Russian occupation “authorities” are urgently evacuating their families from the temporarily occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine.

This is said in a report issued by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“The successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders force the so-called authorities of the temporarily occupied Crimea and the south of our country to urgently relocate their families to the territory of the Russian Federation,” the report reads.

According to intelligence data, despite the Russians’ attempts to assure the population of the safety of their stay on the peninsula, representatives of the occupation administration, employees of the federal security service, and commanders of some military units are secretly trying to sell their homes and urgently evacuate their relatives from Crimea.

It was also established that the occupiers prohibited the conclusion of agreements on the real estate purchase and sale, introduced restrictions on movement across the Crimean Bridge and are trying in every possible way to close access to information about the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of September 12, Ukrainian forces advanced 12 kilometers into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine and liberated 13 settlements from the Russian occupiers.

Over the past two weeks, more than 1,800 Russian soldiers have been eliminated, two aircraft and two helicopters have been shot down in the southern direction.

UkrInform
