Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson says Sweden will provide another 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military aid to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself against Russian aggression.

That’s according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

“We will continue to support Ukraine as long as the war is going on,” Andersson said following a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

She added that, in general, the Swedish government will provide Ukraine with an additional aid package worth 1 billion kroner, which will include both military and civilian aid.

Sweden’s prime minister did not offer any details of the military package, noting it would be similar to the previous package, which included anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment and mine clearance equipment.

The civilian part of the package will include purchases of Ukrainian wheat that will be passed on to countries facing food shortages and help boost Ukraine’s economy.

In turn, Kuleba called on Sweden to provide howitzers and munitions.

As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons”,” Kuleba told reporters.

Andersson said last week that her government would soon announce an additional aid package for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is visiting Sweden and the Czech Republic on August 29-31 to discuss the increase of sanctions pressure on Russia.