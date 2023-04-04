Ukraine has continued to deny claims from the head of Wagner that Russian forces have taken control of Bakhmut “in a legal sense,” claiming they are still “very far” from achieving anything remotely like it.

On Monday morning, Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group claimed it had captured the city hall in the eastern town of Bakhmut, giving it “legal” control over the city.

“This is the Wagner private military company, these are the guys who took Bakhmut. In a legal sense, it’s ours,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a post on Telegram.

What has Ukraine said?

On Monday and in Prigozhin’s video, Ukrainian military leaders said Russian forces had tried to take control of the town, but their troops had “repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.”

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command later elaborated, saying: “They raised the flag over some kind of toilet.

“They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they've taken it,” the official, Serhiy Cherevaty, told Reuters.

“There are battles around the building of (Bakhmut’s) city council, they haven’t captured anything in a legal sense. Bakhmut is Ukrainian, and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that, to put it mildly.”

Did the Kremlin confirm Prigozhin’s claims?

They did not. The Russian defense ministry did not report any advances by its forces in a daily briefing on the offensive later on Monday.

Prigozhin – an ally of President Vladimir Putin – has for months been involved in a power struggle with the defense ministry, claiming battlefield victories ahead of Russia’s army and accusing the military of not sharing ammunition with his forces.

Ukraine has blamed Russia’s domestic infighting for the blast in a Saint Petersburg cafe that on Sunday wounded more than 30 people and killed Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), a high-profile supporter of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

Prigozhin has said the venue used to belong to him, adding that he “gave the cafe to the patriotic movement Cyber Front Z and they organized various seminars there.”

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, suggested the attack was an act of domestic terrorism carried out by Russians opposed to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, adding it was “only a matter of time…” like the “breakthrough of a ripe abscess.” He added: “It begins in RF... Spiders are eating each other in a jar.”