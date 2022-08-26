Taiwan has handed over to Ukraine a batch of 800 Revolver 860 short-range bomber drones.

The drones are capable of carrying up to eight 60-millimeter mines or ammunition of other calibers, dropping them one by one on command.

When fully charged, the drone can fly up to 20 kilometers within 40 minutes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the authorities of Norway and Great Britain will jointly purchase Norwegian Black Hornet micro-drones, worth a total of NOK 90 million ($9.3 million), to be supplied to Ukraine. Money will be raised through a fund led by Britain, to which Norway has contributed 400 million kroner.

The drone, developed in Norway, is the world’s leader in its segment. It is operated by a number of NATO Allies, including the USA and Great Britain. The drone is used for reconnaissance and target identification.